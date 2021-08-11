Wooten: 'Best football in front of me'

“For a guy who didn’t play last year, you can’t even tell, because it’s almost like he hasn’t skipped a beat,” Owen Pappoe said.

AUBURN | Chandler Wooten sat out last season due to COVID-19 concerns, so returning to the player he was will take some time, right?

Wooten’s return has been one of the positives of camp so far, with Pappoe detailing how his linebacking partner had an interception just a couple of days ago and came close to another one on Wednesday. He’s back to being the player that last took the field in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020.

Yet for the Acworth, Ga., native, he sees a change in himself as a whole after watching games from home last season.

“That was the first time I actually had the opportunity to sit down, slow down and reflect,” Wooten said. “It made me a better person. It made me a better teammate.”

The senior linebacker added that the game has slowed down for him and can now see what is possibly coming from the offense instead of just reacting. It helps him and his teammates eliminate certain plays off of the formations shown. In all, it makes the game easier for him.

Not that he didn’t have a little bit of a rough time when he came back in the spring. Wooten admits that where he was in April and is now is “night and day” as he has grown comfortable being back as one of the leaders of the Tigers’ defense. He’s also enjoying playing in what he and Pappoe label a “linebacker-friendly defense.”

“It allows us to play fast, make a lot of plays and so that’s probably what he means when he says it’s linebacker friendly,” Wooten said. “Just the ability to make quick checks and reads and allow our athleticism to take over, our instincts to take over, and just play ball.”

Overall, Wooten sees nothing but great things ahead for him now that he’s back patrolling the second level for the Tigers.

“I feel like I still have my best football in front of me,” he said.