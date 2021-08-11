Wooden on All-SEC snub: ‘We’ll see’

"I was surprised,” said Wooden of the snub. “All I'll say is we'll see. We'll see.”

He’s on the fast track to being the next dominant defensive lineman for the Tigers and a future NFL draft pick. Auburn people know this, but the rest of the SEC still seems oblivious.

His teammates already see. They see a player that’s put in a lot of work in the offseason and taken several steps forward heading into the start of fall camp.

“Just seeing him grow from freshman year to now his development as a player and a person, things like that, I think he’s doing really well and he’s going to be very beneficial for us moving around, playing inside and playing outside,” said sophomore edge Derick Hall. “And with this defense, I think it fits him really well so he’s going to help us out a lot.”

First-year defensive coordinator Derek Mason has seen the improvement in Wooden and fellow sophomore Zykeivous Walker from the spring to now.

“So just looking at where guys like Colby and Zykeivous, man, have come since spring -- long ways,” Mason said. “Coach (Jeff) Pitman and our strength and conditioning staff did a fantastic job. I mean, when you look at these guys, they're stronger, they're more confident in their ability to hang in there and play the run.”

For his part, Wooden is excited about playing in a defense that allows him to shift from the 2i, to the 3-tech, to the 4i and the 5-tech. In layman's terms that’s a defensive lineman lined up the inside eye of the offensive guard (2i), on the outside shoulder of the guard (3-tech), on the inside eye of the offensive tackle (4i) or the outside shoulder of the tackle (5-tech).

“I love the defense,” said Wooden. “I feel like it’s showcasing I can play in the 3-4 as a tackle or in some cases move back out to the 5. It’s just showing my versatility and what I can do and my strength, which I would say was questionable. The defense shows what i’m able to do and my capabilities. I love it.”

Auburn will practice Wednesday morning and don full pads for the first time Thursday. The Tigers will hold their first scrimmage Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.