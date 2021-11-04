Wooden enjoying the process: 'My time here has been great'

Colby Wooden's rise to becoming one of the SEC's top defensive linemen took time. It didn't happen overnight. It was a process.

"My time here has been fun," Wooden said. "Freshman year, sitting down learning from Derrick (Brown) and Marlon (Davidson), taking time to see how to approach the game, how to play it. Then last year kind of dipping my toe in and getting acclimated and seeing how SEC ball is and how fun it can be.

"Last year was almost like re-finding your love for the game. Coming from high school and being that guy to freshman year sitting down to last year playing, and you’re winning, to this year we just keep getting better and better as the weeks go on."

Wooden quickly burst onto the scene last year with 42 tackles, 9.5 for loss and four sacks.

He did that with just a few games of collegiate experience prior to that. But as he mentioned, he learned under Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson and took what they told him to heart.

"I learned to approach practice like you want to play in the game, which is what I do now," Wooden said. "Practice every day — hustle, effort, give it all, play like you’re playing on Saturday. So that way when the game comes, I’m ready for it."

Despite his 2020 performance, he was noticeably absent from any preseason award watch lists.

"I was surprised. All I'll say is we'll see. We'll see," Wooden said prior to the season.

Eight games into the season and Wooden has now earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors in back-to-back Auburn games.

He's racked up 27 tackles, seven for loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery so far. All while playing just about anywhere on the defensive line from outside on the edge to the interior.

"Colby Wooden is a talented guy. He's someone who works hard every day," Auburn center Nick Brahms said. "He gives 100 percent effort every play, so you definitely have to bring it when you go against him. He's a finesse guy, but he's also got some power to him, and you've got to respect that as an offensive lineman. So he's a heck of a player; I'm glad he's on our team. He's an asset, for sure."

As Auburn reaches the tail end of its season, Wooden has likely played his way onto some of those award lists that he was absent from at the beginning of the season. PFF rates him as the fourth-best interior defensive lineman in the SEC with an 83.1 grade.

For Wooden, though, it's just another step in the process.

"My time here has been great, to say the least," Wooden said.