Wooden duo possibility for 2022 defense
AUBURN | Not since Kenny and David Irons have two brothers shared the same field and been productive for Auburn at the same time. But, that could change in 2022 if Colby Wooden decides to return for another season as a Tiger.
Wooden's younger brother, Caleb, signed with Auburn on Wednesday, Dec. 15, as a three-star safety out of the same high school, Archer in Lawrenceville, Ga., Colby attended. Calling it a "cool sight" to see his brother ink his letter of intent to the same university, the elder Wooden has big ideas for his younger sibling.
"He has great coverage skills, can fit in the box as well," Colby Wooden said. "But I'm looking forward to him, you know, just coming in, getting used to college."
Now, the question is whether or not they will play together at Auburn. After a redshirt sophomore season in which Colby posted 57 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks and seven quarterback hurries, he has a choice to enter the NFL draft. Many mock drafts have him going in the later rounds this year while projecting a rise in his stock if he stays for a fourth season at Auburn. Wooden is exploring all of his options.
"At this point, I still don't know," the defensive end said. "I'm still taking it day by day. I definitely will be playing in this bowl game and, you know, just talk it out with my family."
If he returns, expect Caleb to rely on Colby to help transition to playing in the SEC. That brotherly mentorship and familiar face can make a huge difference in how effective Caleb is in his freshman season, despite the differences in playing position.
"He's seen what I've been through the last three years," Colby said with a laugh.