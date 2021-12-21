Wooden duo possibility for 2022 defense

AUBURN | Not since Kenny and David Irons have two brothers shared the same field and been productive for Auburn at the same time. But, that could change in 2022 if Colby Wooden decides to return for another season as a Tiger.

Wooden's younger brother, Caleb, signed with Auburn on Wednesday, Dec. 15, as a three-star safety out of the same high school, Archer in Lawrenceville, Ga., Colby attended. Calling it a "cool sight" to see his brother ink his letter of intent to the same university, the elder Wooden has big ideas for his younger sibling.

"He has great coverage skills, can fit in the box as well," Colby Wooden said. "But I'm looking forward to him, you know, just coming in, getting used to college."