"I was excited, it was a big-time offer, a big deal," Singleton said.

Auburn also offered him, extended by Kent Austin, who followed Hugh Freeze to Auburn from Liberty.

Over the last couple of months, some big-name programs have started extending offers to the wide receiver out of South Paulding High in Douglasville, Ga. That list has grown to 13 offers, with Michigan State, Utah, Texas A&M and Nebraska among those showing interest in Singleton.

The offers have been rolling in for Eric Singleton Jr.

Singleton committed to Western Kentucky in late August. That was before some bigger programs started reaching out and it's given him something to think about.

"I’m still committed there," Singleton said. "I love the coaches there, Coach [Josh] Crawford is a real good guy, but some big-time offers [are] rolling in."

Auburn wants him to visit and take a look at what Hugh Freeze is building on the Plains. He'll do so this weekend, taking an unofficial visit on Saturday.

How hard would it be for Auburn to change his mind over his Western Kentucky commitment?

"I mean, not very hard," Singleton said. "Definitely some great coaches, great program."

Singleton isn't in a rush to make a final decision. He doesn't plan on signing until February, so he'll evaluate his options as they're presented to him.

Along with Auburn, he also has plans to visit Texas A&M.