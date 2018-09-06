AUBURN — Auburn isn't hiding from its recent early-season struggles against FCS opponents.

The Tigers are using that as a helpful reminder.

"We don't take anything for granted," Gus Malzahn said. "The good teams that have a chance to win a championship don't."

An FCS matchup against Alabama State isn't a circle-the-date contest on the schedule. But these are also the types of games — near the start of the season's schedule — that have tripped Auburn up in the Gus Malzahn era.

The first that comes to mind, of course: sneaking out the overtime win against Jacksonville State in 2015, the game that began to change the Malzahn narrative.

But, for players on this Auburn team, there's a memory much more fresh than the one in 2015.

"I know we're playing a 'smaller' opponent, but you can't look at those guys like that, like they little. Because if you remember last year, we went out there against Mercer, and we didn't play Auburn football. This year, we want to take every game and approach it at a high level," running back Kam Martin said. "You have to treat everybody the same. It really don't matter who we play."

In 2017, the Auburn contest against Mercer was a near-disaster. A one-possession game in the fourth quarter, the Tigers avoided a nightmare despite five lost fumbles and perhaps the least energized performance of the season.

Auburn's energy levels will likely benefit from a night kickoff instead of a morning kickoff. It also helps this will be the first time in Jordan-Hare Stadium in the 2018 season.

But the Mercer memories from a season ago are too fresh to be forgotten.

"But, like Kam just said to y'all, last year we played Mercer — we didn't come out and play Auburn football," safety Jeremiah Dinson said. "So it's not about the opponent. It's never been about the opponent. It's about Auburn, how Auburn can get better. This week, we're going to get better."