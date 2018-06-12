Williams immediately checked to see if the ball was in his glove and then dropped his head when the reality of the situation set in.

It was his outstretched glove that Austin Langworthy’s hit bounced off of and over the right field fence for a walk-off home run that sent Florida to the College World Series and ended the Tigers’ season in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE | Eventually Steven Williams will look back on this season and this weekend’s Super Regional with pride.

“It won’t define him,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “He had a heck of a year. He hit a big home run for us yesterday in the ball game. He’s a special ball player. Our whole club knows it. It will be part of the journey that he’ll look back on. He’s a great ball player.”

Williams was standing alone for long. After getting over the shock, most of his teammates moved quickly out to right field to console him and offer their support.

It’s the kind of solidarity this team has showed all season. It allowed them to advance to a Super Regional for the first time since 1999, win the first Super Regional game in school history, finish with 43 wins, which ties the 2010 team for the most wins since 1999, and come oh so close to their first College World Series appearance since 1997.

“He’s a great ball player and has a very bright future,” said sophomore pitcher Davis Daniel, who threw 5.1 innings of one-hit ball out of the bullpen. “The guy has been one of our leaders as a freshman all year. I think everybody on the team knows it. We were there to pick him up. He laid it all on the line for that ball and sometimes it just doesn’t bounce your way.”

Williams was one of the top performers of the Super Regional. He hot a solo home run in Sunday’s walk-off Auburn win and had a two-out RBI single in Monday’s finale. He also took away at least an extra-base hit from Deacon Liput with a leaping catch at the wall on Sunday.

Williams finished his first college season batting .291 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 51 RBI.