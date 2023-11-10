AUBURN | It was a routine win for Auburn but a pretty big one for Jaylin Williams. With the Tigers’ 86-71 win over Southeastern Louisiana Friday night in the home opener at Neville Arena, Williams became the winningest player in Auburn men’s basketball history. "That's a pretty cool thing, now, to be the all-time winningest player," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "He's going to have a chance to add to that this year. That's the first thing I did when I went in the locker room tonight is congratulate Jaylin."

Williams has been a steady player for Auburn over the past five years. (Steven Leonard/Auburn athletics)

Williams, a fifth-year senior, has now won 88 career games, moving ahead of Allen Flanigan, Anfernee McLemore and Scott Pohlman, who are all tied with 87. "It feels amazing to represent the last name on the back of my jersey and my family," said Williams. "If it wasn’t for these guys, Johni (Broome) and all these guys, it wouldn’t have happened. So I shout-out my team and coaching staff and believing in us as a team." Williams had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steals on his record-breaking night. Auburn led by as many as 17 points in the second half before a 8-0 run by SLU cut it to 61-54 with 7:33 left. AU responded with an 11-4 run including 3-pointers by K.D. Johnson and Aden Holloway and an emphatic dunk by Dylan Cardwell. Broome led AU with 18 points, shooting 7 of 12 from the floor. He added 11 rebounds to record his second double-double of the season and 48th of his career. Johnson had 13 points for AU off the bench. Chad Baker-Mazara added 12 points and Aden Holloway 11 as AU had four players in double figures. Chaney Johnson added four points and 11 rebounds. Denver Jones eight points and four assists.