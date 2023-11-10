Williams sets record in Auburn win
AUBURN | It was a routine win for Auburn but a pretty big one for Jaylin Williams.
With the Tigers’ 86-71 win over Southeastern Louisiana Friday night in the home opener at Neville Arena, Williams became the winningest player in Auburn men’s basketball history.
"That's a pretty cool thing, now, to be the all-time winningest player," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "He's going to have a chance to add to that this year. That's the first thing I did when I went in the locker room tonight is congratulate Jaylin."
Williams, a fifth-year senior, has now won 88 career games, moving ahead of Allen Flanigan, Anfernee McLemore and Scott Pohlman, who are all tied with 87.
"It feels amazing to represent the last name on the back of my jersey and my family," said Williams. "If it wasn’t for these guys, Johni (Broome) and all these guys, it wouldn’t have happened. So I shout-out my team and coaching staff and believing in us as a team."
Williams had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steals on his record-breaking night.
Auburn led by as many as 17 points in the second half before a 8-0 run by SLU cut it to 61-54 with 7:33 left. AU responded with an 11-4 run including 3-pointers by K.D. Johnson and Aden Holloway and an emphatic dunk by Dylan Cardwell.
Broome led AU with 18 points, shooting 7 of 12 from the floor. He added 11 rebounds to record his second double-double of the season and 48th of his career.
Johnson had 13 points for AU off the bench. Chad Baker-Mazara added 12 points and Aden Holloway 11 as AU had four players in double figures. Chaney Johnson added four points and 11 rebounds. Denver Jones eight points and four assists.
The Tigers led 39-28 at halftime. Johnson had 10 points, Holloway and Baker-Mazara eight apiece.
"I'm still not happy," said Pearl. "We gave up 43 points in the second half, 54 against Baylor. That's 97 points in the second half of basketball is really not good enough. We only turned them over one time in the second half and I'm still having to coach effort and energy. And that's a problem."
AU shot 41.4 percent from the floor including 11 of 32 from 3-point range and 85.0 percent (17-20) from the free throw line. AU out-rebounded SLU 46-33, out-scored SLU 46-9 off the bench and had 21 assists to SLU’s six.
Roger McFarlane led SLU with 24 points including 4 of 7 3-pointers.
"Southeastern Louisiana was picked to finish first or second in their league," said Pearl. "Those guys came in thinking they were going to win the game. They've got seniors and that's a good team that's going to have a good year."
Auburn (1-1) returns to action Thursday night against Notre Dame in the Legends Classic. Tip-off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The Tigers will play either Oklahoma State or Bonaventure Friday.