“Steven had had a really good week, and had shown a lot of energy and kind of hung in there,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I do want that to be a strength of our program, that we hang with our guys. I think they know that. Steven was given an opportunity today. We did not forget what he’s done in the postseason in the past. He rewarded us for that.”

It was a big turnaround for Williams, who came into the game with a .227 average, last among Auburn’s everyday starters.

The Auburn sophomore was 4 of 5 with a 3-run home run and five RBI to lead the 2nd-seeded Tigers to an 16-7 win over No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina in the opening game of the Atlanta Regional at Russ Chandler Stadium.

In four NCAA Regional games over the past two seasons, Williams is 12 of 18 with nine runs scored, one double, one triple, two home runs and 10 RBI.

Williams just missed a home run in the second inning when a long drive to right field sailed just right of the foul pole. He left no doubt with his second at-bat in the fourth as he drove the first pitch from Coastal starter Anthony Veneziano into the trees well past the right-centerfield wall for his seventh home run of the season.

"Steven’s home run was really a momentum-changer, a game-changer," Ryan Bliss said. "To see him get going it really fired up the whole lineup and set the tone for the whole day.”

Williams also had RBI singles in the fifth and eighth. His five RBI are a season high and the most since driving in seven in his first college game.

"What happened in the regular season happened. This is a new season for me and for all of us," Williams said. "We just came out with a fresh mind and wanted to have fun and play the game."

Auburn had 18 hits with Bliss going 3 of 5 with three RBI and Judd Ward 3 of 5 with one RBI. Will Holland and Rankin Woley had two hits and two RBI apiece. Conor Davis was 1 of 6 with a solo home run in the sixth.

Auburn hit .481 with runners on base and .417 with two outs.

“I think it’s our best offensive performance. The two-out hits, the singles, the passing it down to the next guy,” Thompson said.

Elliott Anderson (6-2) earned the win allowing three runs on just one hit in 2.2 innings out of the bullpen. He struck out four and issued two walks. He was cruising until he walked back-to-back hitters with one out in the seventh and then gave up a 3-run home run to Zach Biermann that took Williams’ glove over the right field wall.

Ryan Watson held Coastal to two runs on three hits over the final 2.2 innings with five strikeouts and one walk.

Auburn starter Jack Owen lasted 3.2 innings allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out four and issued one walk on 86 pitches.

"I thought Jack Owen was good," Thompson said. "I give a lot of credit to Coastal Carolina. They got him to 86 pitches, I think, in three and two-thirds innings, so offensively I know how special they are. They’ve hit twice as many home runs as we have, and just their leadoff guy, you could just tell that they were ready to compete in the box. That first batter of the ballgame took a while, took a lot of pitches. I thought Elliott Anderson did a nice job and it was really nice for Ryan Watson to come in and finish the ballgame for us.

"But I think offensively was a big key for us today. The field, really, at high noon, it really set up offensively. The wind was blowing. It seemed like every fly ball that got up to the right side as pushing 20 feet further. And we had some home runs today. But a good first step for our ball club, and we’ll be ready to come back out tomorrow night."



Auburn, which improves to 34-25, will play the winner of Friday night’s game between No. 1 seed Georgia Tech and No. 4 seed Florida A&M at 6 p.m. CT Saturday night.