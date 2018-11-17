AUBURN | On a dominating day by the defense, it was senior linebacker Darell Williams who made the biggest play. In his final game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Williams intercepted Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown. It was his first career interception and it came on Senior Day.

“When I got it, the only thing I was thinking was, 'Touchdown', you've got to go take it to the house,” said Williams, who added three tackles and a pass breakup.

“It's just so many emotions running through my mind about it, especially with it being Senior Night too. Ended it with a bang, going out with a bang. That's big-time right there.”

Williams' pick-6 gave Auburn an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

And the first player to catch up with Williams and congratulate him in the end zone was fellow senior linebacker Deshaun Davis. “Hey, that's the first time a linebacker has had an interception in four years,” said Davis, who had a team-high seven tackles. “No one in our senior class had an interception. Tre' Williams didn't have an interception. No one last year had an interception. “I'm just happy for him — not just for the unit, but for him, just knowing his story. He got the interception, and for him to take it for a touchdown on senior day, I know it's a moment he'll never forget. I had a pretty good view of it, also. That's something that I'll never forget. We'll talk about that whenever a reunion time comes around.” Liberty’s offense was no match for Auburn, finishing with just 134 total yards and turning the ball over four times. The Flames had 89 yards of offense in the first half and (-5) in the third quarter before gaining 50 yards against mostly 3rd-team players and walk-ons in the fourth. The 53-0 win was the Tigers’ first shutout since a 55-0 win over Alabama A&M in 2016 and the least yards allowed since holding Georgia Southern to 78 last season. “That was something that Coach (Kevin) Steele and the defensive players have been talking about all week, is their goal to have a shutout, the last home game for our seniors. And they did it. It was real impressive,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.