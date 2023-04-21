Former Texas Tech and Arkansas assistant Corey Williams has agreed in principle to join the Tigers' coaching staff.

A formal announcement is expected to me made this afternoon.

Williams, 52, interviewed on campus last week and previously met with the staff during a series of dinners at the Final Four. Known early in his career for being part of the NBA champion Chicago Bulls in 1993, Williams made a name for himself as an assistant at Florida State.

The Seminoles missed eight consecutive NCAA Tournaments before Williams' arrival in 2007, but qualified for four consecutive seasons beginning in 2009. He then moved to Stetson as head coach for six seasons before moving on to Arkansas and later Texas Tech as an assistant.

Williams fills a spot vacated recently by Wes Flanigan, who left for Ole Miss two weeks ago.