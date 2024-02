The knee injury Auburn forward Jaylin Williams suffered Saturday night will not end his season.

Williams landed awkwardly on his right leg after a dunk attempt mid-way through the second half of Auburn's home loss to Kentucky. He immediately grabbed at his right knee and hobbled off the court. Williams didn't return.

An MRI scan Sunday morning showed no significant ligament damage to the knee. Still, it's unclear how long Williams will be unavailable. The Tigers' next game comes Saturday at Georgia.

Williams, a graduate senior from Nahunta, Ga., is the program's winningest player and is averaging 13 points per game this season.