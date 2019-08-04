“It’s definitely not been easy. There’s multiple days where I questioned, ‘Why me?’ but I realized in the long run that you can’t do that to yourself, because it will only turn out worse for you,” Hastings said. “I chose to come back because I love Auburn. One of the ESPN guys interviewed me and said, ‘What does Ride for the Brand mean to you?’ and I just said truly sacrificing everything, because this place, when I was a kicker, walk-on, gave me life. So I give everything to this school and I love this place. So that’s why I’m coming back. I’m giving everything I can this year. I hope my body holds up and whatever I can do, I can help.”

Auburn’s fifth-year senior wide receiver, who is returning from two successive knee surgeries, is back healthy and determined to finish his college career with a standout season.

Hastings, who is listed at 5-foot-10 and 174 pounds, caught 26 passes for 535 yard and four touchdowns in 2017. He did most of his damage on option routes between the hashes, becoming one of Jarrett Stidham’s favorite target.

He was on track to be an even bigger part of the offense in 2018 before injuring his knee during spring practice. He worked to come back at the end of last season, playing in two games, before suffering another knee injury.

The second rehab came to an end this summer and he was full speed for Friday’s first preseason practice.

“Summer went well. I was able to do the whole summer workouts, everything. And probably about midsummer, I felt 100 percent,” Hastings said. “I think (strength) coach (Ryan) Russell can vouch for me in that area, that I feel good and I’m ready to go. This summer, I was able to gain a little bit of weight. I know I’m kind of on the lower side, but I gained a little weight and just got back that confidence.”

It’s been quite a journey for Hastings, who came to Auburn as a walk-on kicker before moving to receiver in 2016. He was awarded a scholarship before the 2017 season.

“I recruited him as a walk-on kicker. He was kind of one of those trick onside guys, put him in there against LSU one time, and he kicked it out of bounds. Did it one more time against Mississippi State, didn't work,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “I fired him, all right, and then we had some depth issues in the spring at wide receiver. We put him in there, and it took about a week to figure out he's pretty good.

"Now he's ended up being one of our best players. I think he'll have a chance to play in the NFL. Will, last year, not having him, it really hurt us. Will can get open versus anybody covering him in a man-to-man situation.”

From walk-on to potential NFL wide receiver is something Hastings never imagined coming out of Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Ark., four years ago.

“So I just kind of stay away from the stuff, but I saw what he said, and that means the world to me that he thinks that I have the ability to go out and play in the NFL, because being a walk-on kicker, no one would have expected that. So now that I have the opportunity, for him to even say that is truly an honor,” Hastings said.

Auburn opens the season Aug. 31 against Oregon in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.