AUBURN | So how will Gus Malzahn play it with his freshman quarterback?

Auburn’s seventh-year head coach enters the opener with Bo Nix starting his first college game against No. 11 Oregon in primetime on national T.V. Nix will be the first true freshman to start his first game at Auburn since Travis Tidwell in 1946.



Will the 16th-ranked Tigers keep it simple on offense or will Malzahn cut young signal caller loose against the Ducks?



"You know, you're talking about a true freshman and his first start is against one of the best teams in the country, College Gameday's there and Herbstreit's doing the game; it's as big as it gets. We need to be really good around him. That's really been our message,” Malzahn said.



“I'm just asking him to play and to be himself, and we're going to try to do some things he feels comfortable with. We're taking in a gameplan that really is a lot built around him, what his comfort zone is and everything that goes with it. I'm excited for Bo. I know our team is. He's earned the right to lead us out there, and we'll see what happens.”



There’s different ways to interpret that quote. There might be a limited number of plays Nix is comfortable with on the college level. On the other hand, he ran a high-octane, spread offense in high school that forced him to read defenses and make quick decisions.



Malzahn was asked if that meant they would have a conservative gameplan against the Ducks.



"I wouldn't say that. I don't think, against one of the top teams in the country, that you can just be conservative. I think there's a fine line between trying to put him in comfortable situations. That's probably the best way to put it; to put him in comfortable situations.



“But, you know, we're going to have to be balanced to have a chance to win against one of the top teams in the country. I wouldn't take that as conservative. That probably isn't the best word to use."



Kickoff Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

