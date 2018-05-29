Center Austin Wiley will play at Auburn next season.

“I’d like to thank the Auburn Family for the support, as well as my coaches and teammates for an incredible season,” Wiley said in a release. “I’m happy to be back. It’s time to get to work.”

The announcement comes one day before the deadline for all draft-eligible underclassmen to withdraw their name from the 2018 NBA Draft pool. Many experts viewed Wiley as a second-round pick or perhaps a free-agent pickup.

Wiley, a former five-star prospect out of Spain Park High School in suburban Birmingham, was implicated in the FBI investigation that also collected assistant coach Chuck Person. The center sat out last season, but the NCAA announced in February that Wiley would be cleared ahead of the 2018-19 season if he chose to return.

“I’m really excited to have a chance to coach Austin again this season,” head coach Bruce Pearl said. “He has a chance to be one of the most dominant big men in college basketball this season. He’s such a great kid and a hard worker. All of his dreams for greatness at Auburn and beyond are still alive and well. I also want to thank the Auburn Family for their patience and the support of Austin and his family during this past season.”