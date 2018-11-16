“To be honest, I didn’t even hear it. But I watched the video after on Twitter and it means a lot,” Wiley said. “The Auburn family supported me and it just means a lot. I just wanted to give back to them on the court, just give it my all. I really appreciate it.”

But whether it was nerves or a determined focus on the task at hand, the 6-foot-11 center didn’t hear a bit of it. Not until after the game, at least.

AUBURN | Twenty months after he last donned an Auburn jersey, Austin Wiley stepped onto the court for the first time against Washington last Friday to a standing ovation.

Injuries and a season-long suspension kept Wiley off the court since the final game of the 2016-17 season. And he was a little rusty in his return totaling five points, one rebound, two turnovers and three fouls in 13 minutes against the Huskies.

But five days later, the junior came off the bench to score a team-high 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting, grab seven rebounds and block one shot in a blowout win over Mississippi College. He only recorded one foul.

“We were able to get him 16 minutes. It was 13 the last time. So it was good,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “It was good to get him the ball, get him moving, you know, shake some of that rust off.”

Wiley said he wasn’t bothered by the sprained left foot that kept him out of Auburn’s opener against South Alabama. He’s tried to use the time away from competitive basketball to hone his game and build toward a future as a professional.

“I feel like my free throw shooting got better. I’ve still got a lot to prove,” Wiley said. “I feel like I’m more patient. I feel like I got better physically, bigger and stuff. I feel like the game’s more coming to me. It’s like slowing down. I’m really understanding.

“If I get a ball in the post and they’re doubling, instead of the kick-out and re-post, I’m looking more for a driving teammate, trying to get my teammates better. Little aspects that I didn’t have before, I feel like I’ve gained by watching and just learning the game over time.”

No. 9 Auburn returns to action Monday against Xavier in the first round of the Maui Invitational. The tournament also includes possible matchups against No. 1 Duke and No. 3 Gonzaga.

“I’m very pumped,” Wiley said. “We helped build this program up from where it was and our whole goal in Maui is to win it and just show that Auburn basketball is serious if they don’t know already. We’re here, we’re here to compete.”

Tip-off at Lahaina Civic Center Monday is set for 1:30 p.m. CT.