“I got in foul trouble in the first half, so I just tried to go out there, grab all the rebounds and just help my team win,” Wiley said.

He then shrugged off that slow start to turn in his best performance of the season, and of the better games of his Auburn career in the Tigers’ 84-59 win over New Mexico in Brooklyn.

Austin Wiley was tagged with two fouls in the first nine minutes in Auburn’s Legends Classic matchup with New Mexico, forcing him to sit the remainder of the opening half.

The senior center notched his second consecutive double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds in 18 minutes on the floor. He shot 6-for-8 from the field, marking the third-best shooting percentage of his Auburn career in a game where he attempted eight field goals or more (11-for-13 vs. TCU in 2017; 7-for-9 vs. Murray State in 2018). It was also a new career-high for Wiley in rebounds.



“Austin was physically dominating,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “He moved so well. He was so powerful. And it’s kind of fun to see that in the college game. You don’t see that very often when you watch a college basketball game. … Austin is rare.”

Wiley outworked New Mexcio’s frontcourt with consistency, showcasing his strength in box-outs, as well as his tenaciousness in laying out for 50-50 balls. As a team, the Tigers had 19 offensive rebounds and took advantage of 24 New Mexico turnovers.

“Everybody had high energy, so that was great,” Wiley said. “We tried to get every rebound and get every stop on the defensive end. We just have to be like that every night.”

Through Auburn’s first 6-0 start of the Pearl era, Wiley is seventh among SEC players with an average of 7.8 total rebounds per night, even as he consistently plays the least minutes of Auburn’s starters to get fellow senior center Anfernee McLemore on the floor, too. They both played 18 minutes against New Mexico.

For the year, Wiley is now second in college basketball in defensive rebounding percentage at 36.9%, according to KenPom.

“There’s a lot of contact in there. [Wiley] takes a lot of hits, and he plays through the contact," Pearl said. "But he was dominating on the boards. We’ve got to do a better job of getting him touches and getting him looks.”

Auburn faces Richmond in the Legends Classic final Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CST on ESPN2.

