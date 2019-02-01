AUBURN | It looks like Auburn will be without starting center Austin Wiley for a fifth-straight game. At least that’s how coach Bruce Pearl sees it the day before the Tigers host Alabama.

“I think Austin Wiley is doubtful for tomorrow,” Pearl said. “He is going to have a pretty good workout today, the day before the game. We hope that, tomorrow, he responds and he’s pain-free.



“He’s been pain-free with everything we’ve put him through but today, the day before the game, it’s probably going to be a day that we put him through a heavier workout. I’m very pleased that Austin is progressing.”



Still, doubtful is not out and Pearl didn’t close the door on the possibility of Wiley playing.



“I think he’s doubtful for tomorrow but I’m not going to rule him out completely, he said.



Auburn has gone 1-3 without Wiley in the lineup, breaking a three-game losing streak with a 92-58 win over Missouri Wednesday.



Wiley is third on the team averaging 10.8 points per game, tied for first averaging 6.1 rebounds and is the team's top shot blocker at 1.9 per game.



Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

