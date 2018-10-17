The bad news? It’s unclear whether or not an injured left foot will keep Austin Wiley out of Auburn’s opening game of the season.

The good news? Bruce Pearl expects his 6-foot-11 center to return to full health fairly soon.

“Austin had a foot injury and he’s been out for about a week and a half now and is probably going to be out for a couple more weeks,” Pearl said at SEC Media Days. “He’s in a boot. He’ll come out of the boot, I think, at the end of next week, and then we’ll start to bring him back.

“It’s my anticipation that at some point early in the start of our season that he’ll be 100 percent.”

Auburn opens the season in just under three weeks, Nov. 6 at home against South Alabama.

“He could potentially miss the season opener but there’s also a chance he could be back for it,” Pearl said.

Wiley had a stress fracture in his left leg last summer that kept him out of practice for a couple of months as he sat out due to a season-long suspension.

He averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 23 games as a true freshman after graduating high school early and joining the team on Dec. 16, 2016.