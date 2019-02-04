AUBURN | Austin Wiley has taken another step in returning to Auburn’s lineup.

The junior center will practice for a second-straight day Monday as he returns from an injury to his right lower leg that has kept him out of the Tigers’ last five games.



“Austin practiced yesterday,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “We did not go very hard yesterday. Again, three games in six days. We will practice today, live, and Austin will practice today. How much he practices is still to be determined and there's a chance he could play some tomorrow.”



Auburn has gone 2-3 without Wiley in the lineup including two-straight home wins over Missouri and Alabama.



Wiley is third on the team averaging 10.8 points per game, tied for first averaging 6.1 rebounds and is the team's top shot blocker at 1.9 per game.



Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

