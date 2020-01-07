He knew that wasn’t good enough, not even close, so the Auburn senior made it a priority to improve during the offseason.

This year, it’s been a different story. Wiley is shooting more than .100 points better at .676 from the charity stripe and even had a stretch of 14 consecutive made free throws against N.C. State, Lehigh and Lipscomb.

“Well, I think it tells you how hard he's worked. Practice makes permanent, and Austin always worked hard on his free throws,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “We just could not get him to change his stroke. And finally this summer, because he was here all summer, we convinced him that it had to change. He had too many moving parts and too much opportunity, to us, to create difficulty and too much movement.

“We got him to get him to get his ball in the shooting position and that's where I stopped. I turned it over Ryan Langford, who is my (graduate assistant) and one of the better shooters on our team. Austin gets fouled a lot. He gets fouled a lot. Sometimes they even call it.”

It’s not just his free throw shooting that Wiley has improved. His numbers are better across the board as he’s averaging 10.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He’s shooting .584 from the floor, has five of his eight career double-doubles and in the SEC opener last Saturday he tied a career-high with five blocked shots.

Wiley is also in the top 10 nationally in a couple of KenPom’s advanced stats, ranking fourth with 7.8 fouls drawn for 40 minutes and seventh with a 30.8 defensive rebounding percentage.

“Well, he's healthy,” Pearl said. “He's moving so well. He's jumping, he's lighter, he's a physical presence in there but he moves like the great athlete that he is.

“The last couple years, with the injuries and being out, he was bigger and he was slower. That's not the player he is. He is a mobile big man. He is a powerful big man, explosive big man. He's playing like that at both ends of the floor.”

No. 5 Auburn, 13-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC, hosts Vanderbilt Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.