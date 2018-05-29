So Austin Wiley is planning to play for Auburn next season.

This is big deal for a few reasons. The most obvious is that Auburn, even with a healthy Anfernee McLemore in tow, needed to beef up its scoring presence in the paint. Wiley provides exactly what Bruce Pearl wants in his bigs — length, transitional awareness, ability to fight (and win) challenges near the bucket. This is an optimal situation for everyone involved.

Yet there is another side to this development. Wiley has chosen to face the music, to atone for what happened last season. In an era where many young people avoid the difficult road merely for the difficulty it ensures, Wiley chose that difficult road. He knows what will happen. He knows he'll face scrutiny from opposing fans for his role in the FBI probe. He'll have money thrown at him the same way money was thrown at Chris Porter in 2000. The situations are much different, of course, but people who live beyond the Auburn sphere don't care to know.

Wiley is the son of two former Auburn basketball players. Auburn means something to him. Throughout the season, as Wiley toiled in complete anonymity, he told everyone within earshot that he loved Auburn and his love for Auburn grew by the day. His missed season did nothing to change that. In fact, he was heartened by the support he received on campus. He never felt like the bad guy. He never felt like a pariah.

Now he'll return in peak physical condition and with a clear idea of what he must do to enhance his draft status for next season. And he'll return with a chip on his shoulder. He'll return to make up for lost time, to make a statement about the person he is, the player he is and what Auburn's unwavering support meant to him.