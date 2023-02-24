Another day, another pair of run-rule victories for Auburn. In the opening set of games for the Tigers in the Plainsman Invitational, Auburn defeated Merrimack 12-0 and Brown 9-0, both in five innings. Michigan transfer Annabelle Widra started both games, but tossed a no-hitter in Game 2. Six of the Tigers' last eight victories have been run-rules, as they improve to 12-1 on the season.

Annabelle Widra (66) tossed a no-hitter against Brown. (Auburn Athletics)

Game 1 (Merrimack, W 12-0) Just like the midweek game against UAB, Auburn got to work early. The Tigers put six runs on the board in the first inning, with Carlee McCondichie, Widra, Aubrie Lisenby, Icess Tresvik and Makayla Packer all recording RBIs in the inning. Bri Ellis continued her hot streak Friday, launching her fourth home run of the season in the second inning, a three-run shot that put Auburn up 9-0. Player substitutions were made following the second, getting valuable at bats for non-starters. Rose Roach added a pair of RBIs, her first of the season, while Maia Engelkes also contributed to the 12 Auburn runs with her second RBI of the season. In the circle, Widra pitched two perfect frames, freshman Emmah Rolfe allowed just one hit in her two innings and Tresvik finished the game out with a scoreless fifth.

Game 2 (Brown, W 9-0) Even with the offense continuing its power in Game 2, Widra stole the show in the circle. The transfer from Michigan pitched the 30th no-hitter in Auburn history, with only a leadoff walk in the third preventing a perfect game. Widra struck out six in the outing, bringing her season total to 30 strikeouts as she improves her ERA to 0.48. Ellis and Lindsey Garcia were responsible for the two runs in the first, which put Auburn up 2-0 early. In the third inning, Nelia Peralta and McCondichie went back-to-back to extend the lead. Peralta's homer was the third of her season, while it was the first home run this year for McCondichie and only the sixth of her career. Auburn's leading power hitters, Tresvik and Ellis, each added another home run to their team-leading totals in the fourth inning. Tresvik's two-run blast and Ellis' three-run shot put it in run-rule territory for Widra, who finished off the Bears in the fifth. Both Tresvik and Ellis are now tied for five home runs this season, with Ellis homering in the previous three games.