Tigers end Nick Coe warmed up with the team but did not play in the team's 51-10 win over Arkansas.

Auburn was without a starter on defense today, but it wasn't due to injury.

"(Coe) did not meet our standard in practice this week," head coach Gus Malzahn said postgame.

The redshirt junior opted to return after a standout sophomore year but his production has severely dipped. After leading Auburn in sacks last year, Coe has none this season and has just 10 tackles.

"It's all up to Nick Coe," defensive tackle Derrick Brown said last month. "If wants to get going, he'll get going."

Auburn's defensive front still feasted against the Razorbacks, sacking quarterback Ben Hicks three times and racking up nine tackles for loss.

The Tigers face No. 2 LSU in Death Valley next Saturday.

