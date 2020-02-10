Bruce Pearl has seen a lot of college basketball wins and a lot of college basketball losses spanning across his 39 years of coaching. Particularly dealing with his time in the Southeastern Conference, Pearl coached his 100th game as Auburn's head coach Saturday against LSU, notching his 113th SEC regular-season victory in his career (including his time at Tennessee). Through all those wins, Pearl couldn't think of many more momentous rallies from any of his past teams than what went down inside Auburn Arena. “It’s one of the better comebacks of my career because of what was at stake and just how much we were down to such a good team in a championship-type game," Pearl said. "I can’t think of many bigger.”

Samir Doughty (10) celebrates Auburn's comeback victory over LSU on Saturday. (Shanna Lockwood / Auburn Athletics)

With a 91-90 overtime victory over LSU, Auburn put itself in the driver's seat for at least a share of the 2020 SEC regular-season title, and ultimately took first place in the current SEC Tournament seeding. The Tigers are, at this moment, now the No. 1 team in the SEC. But it didn't come easy. Few of Auburn's recent wins have. The Tigers emerged victorious by way of overtime for the third time in their last four games. In those games against Ole Miss, Arkansas and LSU, they trailed by 19, 11 and 14 in the second half, respectively. Auburn is now 4-0 in overtime games this season after defeating Furman in OT in nonconference play. The Tigers trailed by 14 in the second half in that contest, too. It started with the senior leaders against LSU, as shooting guard Samir Doughty notched an SEC career-high with 26 points, while point guard J'Von McCormick added 23 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. McCormick drilled three 3-pointers in the final 1:07 of regulation after Auburn trailed by eight points with 1:26 left. The New Orleans product also dropped in a game-winning floater with 0.1 seconds left in overtime to give Auburn the victory. Freshman wing Devan Cambridge added 21 points on seven made triples, as well. But Auburn's unwavering confidence — confidence that no lead is safe — starts with those two seniors. "They stay in the gym," Pearl said of Doughty and McCormick. "As seniors, they have confidence. I think when you go through different sets and you play call for them, their number is being called to take those shots. It’s what we want. I think it gives them confidence that we’re calling them to shoot that shot." Doughty said that when the Tigers break into huddles — whether with Pearl during a timeout or just with the five players on the court during a break in the action — he and the other leaders emphasize playing "four-minute" basketball. They break up the deficit they're facing into four-minute chunks, and attack it that way.

Samir Doughty (10) encourages a teammate after a made basket during Auburn vs. LSU. (Shanna Lockwood / Auburn Athletics)

"We just try to win each four-minute segment by a few points, and we knew we would be capable of coming back and cutting certain leads," Doughty said. "We have a veteran group and we're going to fight until the end until the whistle blows. We knew if we could make a few shots, we can be right back into the game so we weren't panicking whatsoever.” Auburn made more than a few shots. It attempted 44 3-pointers, the most by any team in SEC play all year, and made 18 of them, its most makes from beyond the arc since last year's season opener against South Alabama (also 18). And it's not as though Auburn was lighting up the Bayou Bengals all afternoon. Pearl's squad was shooting below 30% from the field a few minutes into the second half. But as has been Pearl's message all season, Auburn believes the next shot — 3-pointer, free throw, etc. — is going in, no matter how the previous attempts have fared. Evidence: the Tigers connected on seven of their last nine 3-point attempts for the game. The way Doughty sees it, it's not blind faith. “I feel as though everybody has the right to be confident when you're working on your game, your shots, your free throws, each and every day," Doughty said. "Why not be confident when you put the work in?” It wasn't anything LSU did in particular to choke away a victory. For three-fourths of the afternoon, Will Wade's team looked like the best team in the conference. But in these double-digit comebacks — which Pearl's teams now have 20 of in his five-plus years on the Plains — Auburn simply locks in, continues taking the same shots, and exudes electric confidence that extends to every player on the floor wearing orange and blue. “I don’t think we gave the game away," LSU guard Skylar Mays said. "We played super hard but they [Auburn] just hit some big shots down the road. "... We gave them the shots that we wanted them to take, but they were just able to knock them down. Credit to them.”