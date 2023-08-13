Auburn's 2024 class is starting to take shape. The Tigers added four-star defensive end TJ Lindsey Saturday afternoon, as the momentum keeps rolling on the Plains. That's three straight Saturday's with a commitment for Hugh Freeze and company. Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson made the move July 29, Jalewis Solomon was Aug. 5 and now Lindsey on Aug. 12. Who could be the next commit for the Tigers? Let's take a look at three targets that could be honing in on a decision

Kamarion Franklin is set to announce his decision Aug. 19. (Rivals.com)

1. Kamarion Franklin (DE - Lake Cormorant, Miss.) Five-star defensive end Kamarion Franklin is set to announce his decision a week from today on Aug. 19. He's narrowed down to five schools, although it sounds like two schools have begun to separate themselves. Auburn and Tennessee appear to be the leaders right now, as a visit right before the dead period to Auburn paid huge dividends in Franklin's recruitment. The Tigers are pushing hard for Franklin to join Lindsey and Malik Blocton along the defensive line. Could the momentum carry over and Auburn land its fourth straight Saturday commit? We'll see how this one plays out.

2. DeAndre Carter (OL - Santa Ana, Calif.) Ever since DeAndre Carter visited for Big Cat Weekend, the belief is that Auburn is the school to beat for the 6-foot-5 offensive lineman. It's truly a race between Auburn, Texas and Michigan State, but it doesn't feel like any school has drawn as much interest as Auburn. Without an offensive lineman committed in the 2024 class, a lot of effort has been poured into Carter by the Tigers. A decision could come by the end of the month, but Auburn seems to be in a great spot with the Santa Ana, Calif, native heading into the fall.

3. Zaquan Patterson (S - Hollywood, Fla.) Sure, Auburn missed out on top safety KJ Bolden when Bolden committed to Florida State last week, but there's another guy out there to keep tabs on. Fellow five-star Zaquan Patterson was in town for Big Cat Weekend, but being in Auburn isn't anything new to the 6-foot-1 Chaminade Madonna star. He's been visiting Auburn since he was a kid and it was seemingly easy to put the Tigers in his top five, along with Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Miami. The decision date is set for Aug. 22, but even then, it might not be final. With the goal of committing before the season, Patterson will take five official visits throughout the fall. There are two ways to look at this. If it's Auburn — great. The Tigers add another high caliber player, but will have to fight to hold on to him. If it's not Auburn — there's still a chance for Freeze to do what he did so well last winter: flip top targets at the last minute.