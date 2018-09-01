ATLANTA | It was 3rd and 7 at the Washington 10-yard line with No. 9 Auburn trailing late in the fourth quarter. The Tigers had struggled to run the ball in the red zone the entire game, but Chip Lindsey wanted to give it another try and was willing to turn to a redshirt freshmen to get it done. “Coach just called my name and I knew it was a big play and I knew we needed to score,” said JaTarvious Whitlow. “I just had to run with everything I had in me and I couldn’t go down. I had to get to the end zone.”

Whitlow finished with 28 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Brett Davis/USA Today images

Whitlow took a straight hand off up the middle and broke through the line behind key blocks by Kaleb Kim and Marquel Harrell. He had the first down, and all that stood between him in the end zone was Washington’s Jojo McIntosh. Whitlow would not be denied, bulling over the All-Pac-12 safety for a touchdown and a 21-16 Auburn lead. “I’m going to beat you. You’re not going to beat me,” said Whitlow of his mindset when he collided with McIntosh at the two-yard line. “That’s how I feel. That’s how I take every opponent.” It was Whitlow’s first touchdown in his first career game. And it came just days after the passing of his grandmother. “I was just so happy. I was happy for Whitlow because he was dealing with a lot last week with his family. His grandma died. I was just kind of glad to see him smile and get a touchdown today,” said running back Kam Martin. “I gave him a big ole hug and told him, ‘That’s what you came here to do. That’s what you came to Auburn to do. You deserve it.’”