“He’s gotten better, and I think the thing about his urgency is it’s important to him. You can really tell that he’s really urgent and wanting to play. If he makes a mistake, he’s not happy about it. That’s always a good sign.”

“The thing about running back, yeah you got to run the football — and most running backs we recruit can run the football — but you got to protect, you got to know your check-downs; there’s a whole lot of the other things that it takes to be a running back at this level,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

If he can, the redshirt freshmen could become a big factor at running back.

AUBURN | The talent is there, no question. But can JaTarvious Whitlow do enough during preseason practice to earn his coaches’ trust?

The biggest difference in Whitlow from the spring to this fall has been his preparation and the work he’s putting in off the field according to offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

“He has really done a nice job of trying to spend extra time with the GA’s and studying the offense because when you put the ball in his hands, I think he can do a lot of good things,” Lindsey said. “But there are so many other plays that’s he’s got to understand what’s going on and I think he’s improved there.

“I think he’s a little bit lighter than he was in the spring. I think he’s leaned up some, but I think he’s still 215-plus pounds. I think he’s trying everything he can do to put himself in position to play a lot.”

It’s when he has the ball in the hands that Whitlow is at his best. He accounted for 62 touchdowns passing, rushing and returning kicks as a senior at Lafayette (Ala.) High School in 2016. He settled in at running back during a redshirt season at Auburn last fall and started to make a name for himself during bowl practice.

Whitlow capped off a strong spring with 14 carries for 98 yards in the A-Day game and enters preseason practice in a battle for a spot in the playing rotation with Kam Martin, Asa Martin, Malik Miller, Shaun Shivers and C.J. Tolbert.

“Whitlow’s caught my eye a couple of times,” Malzahn said. “He’s playing with great effort and great energy. You can tell he’s playing with urgency and wanting to be a factor this year. That’s a good thing. There’s some good competition with those running backs.”