“I think every practice, you see him get a little bit better and a little more comfortable. He does have some mobility, just playmaking ability,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

The redshirt freshman running back had a long run in the Tigers’ first scrimmage at Jordan-Hare Stadium and had a long catch and run in a second half-scrimmage last Saturday in the indoor facility.

AUBURN | Auburn’s offense hasn’t had much success at all going up against the defense this spring. But there have been a few standouts including JaTarvious Whitlow.

Whitlow, whose nickname is Boobie, has impressed his teammates with his big-play ability even though a lot of that production has come against backup defenders this spring. But it’s his high energy that has really made an impact.

“It’s funny, because I don’t know where he got the name Boobie from, but it’s like Friday Night Lights: When you put Boobie in, we gonna win,” offensive guard Marquel Harrell said. “That’s kinda of what reminds me of Boobie. He brings great energy, which we need at times. All the running backs do.”

“I think he just runs hard,” offensive lineman Mike Horton said. “Even towards the end of last season when he was coming back from injury, like, we had some of the young guys scrimmage. I think he just did great just not going down. He's not going to go down. He's going to make you tackle him so I like Boobie.

“His energy is infectious and everybody feels it. He gets the guys ready to go.”

The battle for Auburn’s starting running back position is still pretty wide open and is expected to continue through preseason drills and perhaps into the season. But offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is planning to have it narrowed down a bit by the end of spring.

“I think you are going to try to have at least two or three guys who have maybe separated themselves,” Lindsey said. “You would like to have a one or two and all of that. I don’t know if we get to that. We might, but I think, at least, when you are trying to rep five or six guys you would like for at least some separation in there and try to get your top three guys. I think that is probably what we will aim for.”

The A-Day game is Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network