An exciting play, no doubt, but not what Horton was looking for from the redshirt freshman.

Those were Horton’s thoughts as he watched JaTarvious Whitlow take a handoff from the defense's 30-yard line in the first quarter of the A-Day game, bounce outside to the right, stiff-arm Jamien Sherwood to the ground as he reversed field, manage to escape the grasp of Gary Walker for what would have been a 14-yard loss, slip past Chandler Wooten at the 37-yard line and make it all the way to the 29 for a 1-yard gain.

SCOTTSBORO | Tim Horton has seen it before, but he’s hoping not to see anymore of it this fall.

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen it before. A lot of times I’m just thinking, ‘Well, this ought to be interesting,’” said Horton, Auburn’s sixth-year running backs coach.

Whitlow has tried the move several times in practice and it usually results in a big loss against Auburn’s talented and veteran defense. He’ll be facing similar defenses just about every week this season.

“As a coach, it’s my job to teach him, and one thing we’ve got is experience in understanding the Southeastern Conference is a North-South league,” Horton said. “You can’t go sideline to sideline very often in this league. They’re just too fast at every position on defense. You’ve got to be a one-cut runner, you’ve got to go North and South, you’ve got to have your pad level down, and if you do that, you’ve got a chance.”

Of course, that was just one play. And Whitlow finished A-Day with 14 carries for 98 yards. His production was a product of the work he put in under Horton during spring practice.

“Sometimes I think he thinks he’s still back at LaFayette and he thinks he can just outrun everybody, and that’s not the case, but he’s got a lot of talent,” Horton said. “I thought particularly for a player that’s never really played the position. He played the position at the start of fall camp and then he has an ankle injury and we don’t get him back, really, until bowl practice, so he really hadn’t played the position a whole lot. I thought he really did well.

“He displayed toughness. He was effective in short-yardage situations. He runs with a good pad level. He can make somebody miss. You know, I’d say good speed, not great speed, but I think he’s got a really good future.”

Whitlow, whose nickname is Boobie, ended spring very much in the mix to be one of Auburn’s featured running backs this fall. Asked if Whitlow’s ruling style reminded him of any of his former running backs, Horton just shook his head.

“I think Boobie is one of a kind in every way,” he said.