The newly signed quarterback kept it up the whole time, showing up to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Iron Bowl wearing a hoodie with his "most wanted" players on the back. Cam Coleman's name was on there along with Ryan Williams, but it wasn't just wide receivers White was showing love for as players from multiple positions filled his back.

From his commitment on February 3rd to Early Signing Day, Walker White was persistent on bringing the top possible signing class with him to the Plains. During that ceremony 10 months ago, he read the names of multiple Auburn targets, staring into the camera and telling them to come to be a Tiger and be great.

"He's just been so consistent in trying to continue to recruit his team," the Auburn head coach said. "That's what you need. You need a couple of those. Walker took ownership and the leadership of, 'Hey, let's put together a top-10 class. That's what we've said we've wanted.' He certainly jumped in and tried every way in the world to help us do that."

It paid off on Wednesday, as Auburn's signing class is currently ranked No. 7 in the country and could easily move up with a few signings, including the big one in Williams in February. If White wasn't recruiting in person, he was on social media rallying the troops, including current Tigers Jaylin Simpson, Austin Keys, Damari Alston and Keionte Scott, who labels himself "The Closer."

But it isn't just his recruiting prowess that has Freeze excited about Walker's arrival. Playing for Little Rock Christian Academy this past season, the 4-star recruit threw for 2,660 yards and 29 touchdowns, helping lead his team to the 6A state championship game.

"I think he is going to be a star," Freeze said. "I think he's got all the attributes of what a quarterback should like. I think he's a true Auburn man. Obviously, I don't know how quick he will adjust to this game, but I think he's got all the skill sets to do that."