AuburnSports - Whipped by the Dawgs

One of the most telling stats of the night: Georgia averaged 7.0 yards on first down while Auburn averaged 2.8.

Dominating on both sides of the line of scrimmage, the 4th-ranked Bulldogs scored on four of their first five possessions to build a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter and powered to a 27-6 win over No. 7 Auburn at Sanford Stadium.

AUBURN | Georgia delivered an early knockout blow and just kept on pounding.

“Give Georgia credit. They're a very good football team. They won the line of scrimmage,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “We really got whipped in all three phases. We got out-coached.”

The Georgia offensive line was able to get a strong push upfront piling up 240 rushing yards and allowing just two negative plays. UGA’s top five running backs averaged 5.0 yards per carry while quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was able to throw without pressure for most of the game, completed 17 of 28 passes for 240 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

“Real frustrating. It feels how it looked,” linebacker K.J. Britt said bluntly.

It was much of the same on the other side of the ball. Auburn managed just 39 total rushing yards with Tank Bigsby gaining 31 yards on eight carries, and average of 3.9 yards. UGA’s defense had six negative plays including three sacks.

A battered and harassed Bo Nix completed 21 of 41 passes for just 177 yards. His school-record streak of passing attempts without an interception ended at 251 with a third-quarter pick.

“It’s tough,” said Nix. “Georgia was a really good team and we knew they were going to be a good team coming in. We knew we were going to have to play really good. They played about as good as they could play and we played about as bad as we could play. We just got beat. That’s really all you can say about it.”

Auburn hosts Arkansas next Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.