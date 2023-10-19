The regular season is getting close to ending. Almost all of Auburn's commits are taking the field this week, with two on a bye and one still sidelined by an injury. Two commits in the 2024 class are in action Thursday night, while Jourdin Crawford gets ready to play his first game as an Auburn commit Friday. All of the details for each commit's game this week can be found below.

TJ Lindsey and IMG Academy host Gray Collegiate Academy Thursday.

Gray Collegiate Academy (7-2) @ IMG Academy (6-0) Game Info: Thursday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. CST Location IMG Academy Stadium — Bradenton, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE TJ Lindsey IMG Academy gets a Thursday home game against Gray Collegiate Academy out of South Carolina. Gray has a powerful offense that averages close to 40 points per game, so Lindsey and the Ascenders will try to slow it down.

Mater Dei (7-1) @ Orange Lutheran (5-3) Game Info: Thursday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. CST Location: Orange, Calif. Commit to Watch: 2024 OL DeAndre Carter Last week was the first time this season that Mater Dei suffered a loss and the Monarchs will have a short week to try to course correct. They'll have another road trip this week to Orange Lutheran, but are likely favored in this one. Mater Dei won 42-0 against the only common opponent, JSerra Catholic, while Orange Lutheran lost by 10.

Parkview (5-2) @ Newton (7-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Sharp Stadium — Covington, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford After winning its first four games, Parkview is 1-2 over its last three and it doesn't get easier Friday night with a road trip to Newton. Newton is 7-0 with two shutouts this year and the Rams' defense gives up 10 points per game. Its offense is averaging point totals in the high 30s, so it's a challenge on both sides of the ball for the Panthers.

Naples (7-1) @ American Heritage (5-1) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Heritage Field — Plantation, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kensley Faustin American Heritage would be undefeated if not for a loss against a loaded Chaminade Madonna team earlier this season. Faustin, who picked off his third pass of the season last week for Naples, will try to slow down an offense that put up over 450 total yards last week.

Columbus (7-1) @ Norland (7-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Traz Powell Stadium — Miami, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DT Dimitry Nicolas While Nicolas hasn't lit up the stat sheet this year, he's still contributing on a Norland team that's regarded as one of the best in the nation. The Vikings have won big this year, but have proven recently that they can win the close games, too, with their last two wins by a combined four points. The Columbus defense is led by Stanford commit Dylan Stephenson and Nebraska commit Willis McGahee IV, so this could end up being a low-scoring game.

Little Rock Christian (6-1) @ Van Buren (3-4) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. CST Location: Citizens Bank Stadium — Van Buren, Ark. Commit to Watch: 2024 QB Walker White Van Buren's defense tends to give up some points, averaging over 44 points allowed per game. It could be an opportunity for White to bounce back from a less-than-ideal performance last week, where he threw for less than 200 yards and was intercepted twice.

Booker T. Washington (5-2) @ Andalusia (8-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. CST Location: Memorial Stadium — Andalusia, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Joseph Phillips and 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette Two Auburn commits will be going head-to-head in Andalusia, as Phillips will try to slow down Burnette and the rest of the Andalusia offense. Burnette is finally back to 100% and turned in a three-touchdown outing last week, but Phillips and Booker T. Washington are starting to find a rhythm. The Golden Eagles have won four in a row, but face a different type of beast Friday in the defending 4A State Champions.

Sale Creek (6-2) @ South Pittsburg (8-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. CST Location: Beene Stadium — South Pittsburg, Tenn. Commit to Watch: 2024 TE Martavious Collins Two games remain for South Pittsburg, as the Pirates are hoping to complete the perfect regular season. They'll face Sale Creek Friday, which is outscoring its opponents 137-12 over the last three games. However, South Pittsburg's yet to be seriously challenged, winning each of its eight games by double figures.

Foley (4-3) @ Davidson (3-4) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. CST Location: Warrior Stadium — Davidson, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Perry Thompson Following a somewhat slow start to the season, Thompson's put together a nice slate of games, with four consecutive games with a receiving touchdown. Foley won last year's contest 43-41, but Thompson wasn't a serious threat in the game and recorded a season-low 18 yards receiving. This year will likely be different, especially with Thompson starting to heat up.

Benjamin Russell (5-2) @ Briarwood Christian (4-3) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. CST Location: Lions Pride Stadium — Birmingham, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Malcolm Simmons Benjamin Russell is on a three-game winning streak and has a chance to extend it to four games for the first time since 2017. Simmons is a big reason why, as the wide receiver commit has been a threat on both offense and special teams. The Wildcats will travel to face Briarwood Christian, which has already faced two Auburn commits this year.

Stanhope Elmore (2-5) @ Pike Road (5-2) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. CST Location: Pike Road Stadium — Pike Road, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE Malik Blocton Pike Road turned its 0-2 season into a five game win streak where the Patriots closest game was a 17-point victory. Meanwhile, Stanhope Elmore started out 2-1 but has dropped its last four games. The two teams have played once before, a 14-13 victory for Stanhope Elmore last season, but all things are pointing to Pike Road being the favorite this year.

Clay Chalkville (7-0) @ Oxford (6-1) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. CST Location: Lamar Field — Oxford, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 LB D'Angelo Barber This one is for all the marbles, as Clay Chalkville travels to Oxford with hopes of capturing a region championship. Oxford's improved its record from last season, already surpassing its win total from last year and sitting at 6-1. It's only slip up was a one-point loss to Hartselle, but Clay Chalkville is on a different level of talent. With a roster composed of multiple Power Five commits, Clay Chalkville is the favorite in this one and could very well see itself competing for a state title in the coming months.

Opelika (4-4) @ Enterprise (5-2) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. CST Location: Wildcat Stadium — Enterprise, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 DE Malik Autry Opelika faces a tough road test Friday, with a trip to Enterprise the final away game of the regular season for the Bulldogs. Following a win last week at Smiths Station, Opelika is trying to get above .500 with a road win, because it doesn't get easier when Dothan comes to town next week. The series is in favor of Opelika, with the Bulldogs winning 15 of 22 meetings.

LaFayette (1-6) @ Highland Home (8-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. CST Location: Clay Stadium — Highland Home, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OLB Jakaleb Faulk No team has scored a point against Highland Home over its last three contests and LaFayette's chances of doing so aren't great. The Bulldogs have struggled on offense enough this season, failing to score more than 14 points in a game all season. Highland Home's defense, led by Faulk and Notre Dame commit CJ May, should be the best defense LaFayette sees all season. Expect another big win for the Flying Squadron.

Columbia (0-8) @ Athens (5-2) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. CST Location: Golden Eagle Stadium Commit to Watch: 2025 OL Spencer Dowland Athens plays host to winless Columbia this week and this one could be a blowout. Columbia has scored in single digits in every contest this year and been held scoreless in half of its games. As long as Athens puts some points on the board, which it shouldn't struggle with considering Columbia gives up 39 points per game, expect the Golden Eagles to advance to 6-2.

Minor (2-5) @ Parker (7-1) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. CST Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium — Birmingham, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 DT Jourdin Crawford Welcome to the commits in action piece, Jourdin Crawford. Parker will take on Minor this Friday and Parker is the heavy favorite. Minor's only wins this year are against Huffman and Jackson-Olin, two teams that have a combined record of 0-16.

Thomas County Central (7-0) @ Houston County (6-1) Game Info: Saturday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m. CST Location: Freedom Field — Warner Robins, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2025 ATH Kendarius Reddick Another newcomer to the piece as of...Thursday...is Reddick. He's part of an undefeated Thomas County Central team that marches into battle with Houston County in a Saturday game. Houston County has several Power Five caliber players on its roster, with Stanford OL commit Kahlil House and Rivals250 quarterback Antwann Hill the headliners.