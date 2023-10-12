There's a lot of action this week. Only one Auburn commit has a bye week, while everyone else is gearing up for another week of Friday night lights. Well, in one commit's case, Thursday night lights. Here's the lineup for this week's games that feature Auburn commits. Let's get into it.

Malcolm Simmons and Benjamin Russell host Pelham Thursday night. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Pelham (4-2) @ Benjamin Russell (4-2) Game Info: Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. CST Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium — Alexander City, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Malcolm Simmons After a big game last week, Simmons is hoping to keep the momentum going as Benjamin Russell returns home to host Pelham. Both teams are on a two game win streak, although the caliber of opponents has been low. One streak will extend to three in a Thursday night contest, as Benjamin Russell hopes to avenge a 30-20 defeat from last season.

Naples (6-1) @ Lely (4-2) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. CST Location: Lely HS Stadium — Naples, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kensley Faustin Faustin missed last week's game with an injury, but should be back in the starting lineup for Naples as they travel to Lely. Both teams enter Friday's contest on a three-game win streak, as the cross-town opponents battle it out with hopes to extend it to four.

Archer (3-3) @ Parkview (5-1) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: The Big Orange Jungle — Lilburn, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford Parkview got to hit the reset button with a bye week last week and are heading into the second half of the season recharged. Archer's defense has stepped up big time over the last two games, giving up a combined six points in both wins. Crawford and Parkview are looking to establish that they're the better defense in front of their home crowd for the first time in nearly a month.

Norland (6-0) @ Central (3-2) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Nathaniel Traz Stadium — Miami, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DT Dimitry Nicolas Despite the two losses on its record, Central presents a true threat to Norland's perfect season. The Rockets' only losses are to powerhouses Chaminade Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) and Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.). Norland's closest call was last week with a one-point victory over Booker T. Washington. Central defeated Booker T. Washington by 10 earlier in the season. Expect this one to be a thriller.

Siloam Springs (0-7) @ Little Rock Christian Academy (5-1) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. CST Location: Warrior Stadium — Little Rock, Ark. Commit to Watch: 2024 QB Walker White This week could potentially be a huge week for White, as Little Rock Christian hosts winless Siloam Springs. Opposing offenses have not had any issue scoring on Siloam Springs, as the Panthers have given up at least 50 points in their previous five games.

Andalusia (7-0) @ Slocomb (1-5) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. CST Location: Red Top Stadium — Slocomb, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette Burnette is working his way back into the Andalusia offense after missing a couple games with an injury. The Bulldogs will travel to Slocomb, which after winning its first game of the season, has dropped five straight. On the other hand, Andalusia is rolling through its schedule, with its closest margin of victory 17 points.

South Pittsburgh (7-0) @ Chattanooga Prep (2-5) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. CST Location: Chattanooga, Tenn. Commit to Watch: 2024 TE Martavious Collins South Pittsburg had its toughest test last week, but still won by double figures. This week's game won't nearly be as much of a challenge, facing a 2-5 Chattanooga Prep team that's been shut out twice and only put double figures on the scoreboard in three of their games.

Bryant (2-4) @ Foley (3-3) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. CST Location: Ivan Jones Stadium — Foley, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Perry Thompson Foley is hoping to get back over .500 after enduring a three-game losing streak earlier this year. The Lions defeated Fairhope last week for their first win in over a month, while Bryant will try to contain Thompson this week, after facing fellow Auburn receiver commit Bryce Cain last week. Thompson's been playing his best football lately, with two back-to-back 100-yard receiving performances and has scored a touchdown in both.

Baker (6-1) @ Mary G. Montgomery (7-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. CST Location: Grider Field — Semmes, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Bryce Cain On the road against one of the few remaining unbeaten teams in the state, Baker is going for the upset over 7-0 Mary G. Montgomery. It's a tough task, as no team has kept it within single digits against the Vikings this year. Mary G. Montgomery kept Perry Thompson to just 13 yards receiving when playing Foley earlier this year and will try to keep Cain just as unproductive.

Pine Forest (4-3) @ IMG Academy (5-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. CST Location: IMG Academy Stadium — Bradenton, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE TJ Lindsey Just its second home game of the season, IMG Academy will host Pine Forest, which has dropped three of its last four games. Look for Lindsey to get after Pine Forest's offense, which hasn't won a game this season when kept under 30 points.

Pike Road (4-2) @ Russell County (6-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. CST Location: Corbett-Mitchell Stadium — Seale, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE Malik Blocton Everything's been going good for Pike Road lately, but the same can't be said for Russell County. Pike Road is rocking a four-game win streak, while Russell County is still searching for its first win. This is only the second ever matchup between the two schools, with the first a 40-7 win for Pike Road last season.

Chilton County (3-4) @ Homewood (3-3) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. CST Location: Waldrop Stadium — Homewood, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Demarcus Riddick It was a disappointing loss last week for Chilton County, but the Tigers and Riddick are hoping to bounce back on the road this week. They'll face Homewood, one of the hotter teams in 6A right now. The Patriots lost their first three games, but have put together wins over Calera, Benjamin Russell and Pinson Valley since. Chilton County has a challenge ahead with Homewood, which is also fresh off a bye week.

Booker T. Washington (4-2) @ Montgomery Academy (2-5) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. CST Location: McLemore Field — Montgomery, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Joseph Phillips Booker T. Washington has won three in a row and four of its last five. They're hoping to match last season's longest win streak as they face a struggling Montgomery Academy team Friday, which has lost three straight. Last season was the only previous matchup between the two schools, which was a 36-21 win for Booker T. Washington.

Clay Chalkville (6-0) @ Huffman (0-7) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. CST Location: Vikings Stadium — Birmingham, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 LB D'Angelo Barber This one isn't expected to be close. Clay Chalkville is one of the best teams in the state and Huffman is, well, 0-7. Expect Barber to have a big game and the Cougars to dominate.

Opelika (3-4) @ Smiths Station (0-6) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. CST Location: Panther Stadium — Smiths Station, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 DE Malik Autry Last week didn't go Opelika's way, as a late comeback bid from Auburn put Opelika in the loss column. There might not be a better team to have a chance to bounce back against, as Smiths Station's hardly had a competitive game all season. The Panthers closest loss is 11 points and have lost the other five games by at least 30 points.

Barbour County (1-5) @ Highland Home (7-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. CST Location: Clay Stadium — Highland Home, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 LB Jakaleb Faulk Highland Home established itself as the team to beat in 2A, with a dominant 60-0 shutout win over Luverne, which came into the game 6-0. With Barbour County coming to town, I don't expect Highland Home to have much trouble finding playing time for the back ups in this one.

Athens (5-1) @ Hartselle (5-2) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. CST Location: J.P. Cain Stadium — Hartselle, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OL Spencer Dowland Athens' only loss this season is to Muscle Shoals, a team that Hartselle faced last week and fell in double overtime. This is looking like a solid matchup between two teams of similar caliber, with both going for win No. 6.

Mater Dei (7-0) @ St. John Bosco (6-1) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. CST Location: Panish Family Stadium — Bellflower, Calif. Commit to Watch: 2024 OL DeAndre Carter It's one of the biggest matchups in all of the country this week. Mater Dei against St. John Bosco. Two California colossals collide in what's set to be a game packed with talent. St. John's only slip up this year was a road loss to Kahuku, which Mater Dei handled earlier this season. However, St. John will have home field advantage and be looking to hand Mater Dei its first loss.