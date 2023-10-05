We've crossed the midway point for high school football. This is the time where playoff pushes truly begin, as the best teams have to step it up and secure their spots. There won't be a shortage of action or intense games this week, as two Auburn commits go head-to-head, one faces its bitter rival and one plays in a matchup of two undefeated teams. Let's get into opponents, game times and a note or two about each game for every commit.

Dimitry Nicolas takes the field Thursday as Norland hosts Booker T. Washington. (Rivals.com)

Booker T. Washington (3-1) @ Miami Norland (5-0) Game Info: Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. CST Location: Traz Powell Stadium — Miami, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DT Dimitry Nicolas Miami Norland's still undefeated five games into the season and the Vikings haven't truly been tested since Week 1, and even that was won by two scores. However, Booker T. Washington's defense has been on top of its game lately, shutting out its previous two opponents. With Norland's offense averaging over 50 points per game, somethings got to give.

Fairhope (1-4) @ Foley (2-3) Game Info: Thursday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. CST Location: Ivan Jones Stadium — Foley, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Perry Thompson Despite dropping the game by a large margin last week, Thompson finished with a season-high in receiving yards for a game. He'll look to carry that into a home matchup with Fairhope, as Foley will try to get back on track. Hosting Fairhope could be what Foley needs, as Fairhope's lost four in a row after winning its opener.

IMG Academy (4-0) @ Bartram Trail (3-2) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. CST Location: Bear Stadium – St. Johns, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE TJ Lindsey It's been a few weeks since Lindsey and IMG Academy saw the football field in a competitive game. With two straight bye weeks, IMG Academy's had plenty of time to reset before its final half of the season. The Ascenders are 4-0, as Lindsey's been a large contribute along the defensive line, totaling 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks this season.

Naples (5-1) @ Palmetto Ridge (0-6) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. CST Location: Palmetto Ridge High School — Palmetto Ridge, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kensley Faustin There hasn't been much to celebrate for Palmetto Ridge this season, which remains winless through six games. Naples is hoping to extend that streak to seven, as Faustin and the Golden Eagles travel to face Palmetto Ridge Friday. Since its loss to to Golden Gate, Naples has been clicking on all cylinders, outscoring its opponents 76-14 over the last two games. Faustin leads his team in interceptions with two this season.

Little Rock Christian Academy (4-1) @ Mountain Home (3-3) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. CST Location: Bomber Stadium — Mountain Home, Ark. Commit to Watch: 2024 QB Walker White Coming off a bye week, White is hoping to continue what's been a strong couple of games for the quarterback commit. Over the last three games, White's thrown for over 800 yards with 11 touchdowns with just one pass intercepted. Meanwhile, Mountain Home is in a slump and has dropped three of its last four, giving up an average of 33 points per game in that span.

Benjamin Russell (3-2) @ Chilton County (3-3) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. CST Location: Tiger Stadium — Clanton, Ala. Commits to Watch: 2024 WR Malcolm Simmons, 2024 OLB Demarcus Riddick It's a battle between two Auburn commits Friday, as Simmons and Benjamin Russell take on Riddick and Chilton County. Last year's matchup was all Benjamin Russell, as is the series history. Benjamin Russell is 15-0 all-time against Chilton County, winning 48-0 last season. Simmons is coming off his best game of the year, while Riddick recorded double figures in tackles for the second time this season last week.

Baker (5-1) @ Bryant (2-3) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. CST Location: Hurricane Stadium — Irvington, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Bryce Cain Baker will look to get back on track after suffering its first loss last week against Dothan. Nonetheless, Cain's been crucial to the Hornets' success this season, recording triple digits in receiving yardage in five out of the six games this year. Bryant's defense has been a rollercoaster of inconsistency this year, but the Hurricanes just ended a three-game losing streak with a 34-6 victory.

Pike Road (3-2) @ Park Crossing (3-3) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. CST Location: Cramton Bowl — Montgomery, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE Malik Blocton After dropping its first two games by a combined score of 72-20, Pike Road's turned it around over the last three games. The Patriots have won three in a row, all by double figures, and will travel to face Park Crossing this week. Park Crossing hasn't exactly been lighting it up on offense this year, the Thunderbirds average under 10 points per game and have scored a total of 20 points in their last four games. This could be a big game for Blocton to capitalize on a struggling offense.

Bullock County (3-3) @ Booker T. Washington (3-2) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. CST Location: Eagles Stadium — Tuskegee, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Joseph Phillips Booker T. Washington's been on a roll lately, other than a lone hiccup against Montgomery Catholic, as the Golden Eagles have won three of their last four. Phillips has been huge for the Golden Eagles on defense this year, totaling 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and four sacks so far. He'll look to terrorize a Bullock County offense that's starting to find a grove, as the Hornets have scored 77 points over their last two.

Anniston (4-2) @ Handley (5-1) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. CST Location: Wright Field — Roanoke, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jayden Lewis It's a tough road matchup for Lewis and Anniston Friday, traveling to face Handley High School. Handley's only loss this year was to unbeaten Central (Clay County) on the road. Anniston won last year's contest against the Tigers 32-7, but Handley leads the all-time series 8-4 over the Bulldogs.

Auburn (5-1) @ Opelika (3-3) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. CST Location: Bulldog Stadium — Opelika, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 DE Malik Autry This one will be fun. Two rivals — Auburn and Opelika — have played every year since 1930 and this one is for the series lead. With both teams notching 47 wins against the other all-time, this rivalry game has all the significance to it. Opelika is looking to win back-to-back games against Auburn, while the Tigers will try to avenge last year's 51-29 loss.

Highland Home (6-0) @ Luverne (6-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. CST Location: Glenn Daniel Stadium — Luverne, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OLB Jakaleb Faulk Not often will you see a matchup of undefeated teams this late in the season and it not be a playoff game, but that's exactly what's happening Friday. Highland Home's looked unstoppable this year, defeating every opponent by at least 21 points and giving up no more than 21 in a game. On the opposing sideline, Luverne is equally, if not more, impressive. The Tigers have allowed just 26 points on the season, with half of their victories shutouts. This game has all the signs pointing to a defensive showcase, with Faulk leading the charge for Highland Home.

Athens (4-1) @ Cullman (3-3) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. Location: Woodard Stadium — Cullman, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OL Spencer Dowland Athens is coming off a bye week, as the Golden Eagles prepare to take on Cullman in a regional matchup. Cullman got the best of Athens last year, but Athens leads the all-time series 33-25-1. Nonetheless, Athens is off to its best start since 2019 and is looking for win No. 5.