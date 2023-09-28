It's a rest week for several Auburn commits, as six are on a bye week. However, there are still plenty of commits hitting the field Thursday and Friday night. One Auburn commit will play in a nationally televised game, while six are hoping to keep their undefeated seasons alive. Here are the opponents, kickoff times and a quick note on each commit's game this week.

Jakaleb Faulk and Highland Home are hoping to remain undefeated Thursday night. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Brantley (3-2) @ Highland Home (5-0) Game Info: Thursday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. CST Location: Clay Stadium — Highland Home, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OLB Jakaleb Faulk Five games into the season, Highland Home's put together a recipe for success. With an offense that scores 41 points per game and a defense that gives up an average of 10 points, it's no wonder why the Flying Squadron are flying high. Led on defense by Faulk and recent Notre Dame commit CJ May, Brantley's offense is likely to have a tough time putting points on the board.

Clay Chalkville (5-0) @ Thompson (4-0) Game Info: Thursday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. CST Location: Warriors Stadium — Alabaster, Ala. TV: ESPN2 Commit to Watch: 2024 LB D'Angelo Barber In a nationally televised game, both Clay Chalkville and Thompson are hoping to remain unbeaten. There's an elevated level of talent facing off in this one. On Clay Chalkville, there's Barber, Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe, Arkansas commit Tevis Metcalf and wide receiver Mario Craver. Meanwhile, Thompson is led by 2027 quarterback phenom Trent Seaborn, 2025 safety Anquon Fegans (who recently de-committed from USC) and 2024 safety Kaleb Harris.

Naples (4-1) @ Barron Collier (4-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. CST Location: Barron Collier Stadium — Naples, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kensley Faustin The only team that's given Barron Collier a run for its money this year was Immokalee, which Naples defeated by two scores earlier this season. It should be a fairly close battle as Faustin and Naples hit the road to try and upset the Cougars.

Schley County (5-0) @ Chattahoochee County (0-5) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Panther Stadium — Cusseta, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 ATH Jalewis Solomon It's been an impressive season for Solomon at the midway point, on both sides of the ball. Expect that to continue as Schley County travels to face winless Chattahoochee County. Chattahoochee County has not scored more than 14 points in a game and in each contest, the Panthers have given up at least 34 points. With Solomon playing both sides of the ball, this could be a game to watch for the Rivals100 athlete to put up big numbers.

Parkview (4-1) @ South Gwinnett (4-1) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Richard Snell Community Stadium — Snellville, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford Coming off his best statistical game all season, Crawford and Parkview look to get back in the win column Friday, but it could be a tough one. The Panthers are on the road, facing a South Gwinnett team that doesn't give up a lot of points. Through five games, South Gwinnett's had two shutouts and gives up an average of 13 points per game.

Foley (2-2) @ Saraland (5-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartan Stadium — Saraland, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Perry Thompson Friday's game between Foley and Saraland will feature a plethora of talented players on both sidelines. Thompson is the attention grabber for Foley, while 2025 wide receivers Ryan Williams and Dillon Alfred will be on the opposing team catching passes from Texas commit KJ Lacey. Saraland is likely favored in this one.

Benjamin Russell (2-2) @ Smiths Station (0-5) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. CST Location: Panther Stadium — Smiths Station, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Malcolm Simmons This week could be a big one for Simmons, as Benjamin Russell travels to face a winless Smiths Station that struggles to stop opposing offenses. In every game this season, Smith Station has allowed at least 43 points and given up over 50 in four out of its five games.

Dothan (4-1) @ Baker (5-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. CST Location: Hornet Field — Mobile, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Bryce Cain Baker's handled every test its schedule has thrown at it this year and another one is in line for Friday night. The Hornets are hosting Dothan, whose only hiccup this year was a one-point loss to Auburn. Dothan is fresh off a 66-0 victory and averages 56 points scored in its four wins. Meanwhile, Cain is looking to keep his impressive start to his senior campaign rolling. The four-star has recorded 100-yard performances in four out of Baker's five games.

Chilton County (2-3) @ Tallassee (1-4) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. CST Location: J.E. Hot Obrien Stadium — Tallassee, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Demarcus Riddick Fresh off its second victory of the season, Chilton County has a chance to reach .500 with a win over Tallassee, which is also under the even mark. Up until last week, Tallassee had not scored more than 14 points in a game and it won't get any easier facing a defense with Riddick as the headliner.

Anniston (3-2) @ Piedmont (1-3) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. CST Location: Field of Champions — Piedmont, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jayden Lewis Anniston hits the field Friday against Piedmont, after last week's contest against White Plains was a forfeit victory. The Bulldogs face a Piedmont team that's begun to figure some things out offensively, after scoring no more than seven points in its first two contests. Piedmont's scored over 20 points in its last two games, while Anniston hopes to get its first road victory of the season.

Opelika (3-2) @ Theodore (3-2) Game Info: Thursday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. CST Location: C.A. Douglas Field — Theodore, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 DE Malik Autry Both Opelika and Theodore are in similar situations. After dropping their first games of the season, both teams have won three of their last four. Autry is having a solid junior year and is in the backfield often. Midway through the season, he has 19 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks.

Middle Tennessee Christian (6-0) @ South Pittsburg (6-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. CST Location: Beene Stadium — South Pittsburg, Tenn. Commit to Watch: 2024 TE Martavious Collins There hasn't been a team able to truly challenge South Pittsburg this season. The Pirates are on a tear right now, demolishing any team in its path with little resistance. Through six games, the Pirates are outscoring opponents 313-21, averaging 52 points per game. They face another offense that can score points in Middle Tennessee Christian, which averages 38 points per game.