Friday night's in the fall are always fun. Auburn will have most of its commits in the 2024 and 2025 classes hitting the field once more this evening, with a couple key games throughout. Jalyn Crawford and Jalewis Solomon lead both of their teams into battles with other undefeated teams, Bryce Cain is looking to build off last week's performance and one commit already played a midweek contest. Here's where you can find Auburn's commits in action this week.

Mill Creek (4-0) @ Parkview (4-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: The Big Orange Jungle — Lilburn, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford The Big Orange Jungle is sure to be rocking in a top non-region contest between two heavy-hitting undefeated teams. Parkview plays host to Mill Creek, as the Panthers' defense hopes to slow down an offense that scores over 43 points per game. Parkview is coming off its second shutout of the year, while Mill Creek put up a season-high 56 points last week against Cedar Grove.

Macon County (4-0) @ Schley County (4-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Wildcat Stadium — Ellaville, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 ATH Jalewis Solomon It's a battle of unbeaten teams Friday night, as Schley County plays host to Macon County. Solomon will be back on the field this week after resting last week for Schley County, in an all-important region matchup. Both teams have had smooth sailing so far, with a couple close games for each, but both have come out on top in every contest. Only one team will come out of this one with a perfect record, so expect a hard-fought battle.

Killian (0-5) @ Naples (3-1) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Staver Field — Naples, Fla. Commit to Watch: DB Kensley Faustin Naples suffered its first loss of the season last week, but has a solid opportunity to bounce back with a victory over winless Killian. Killian's scored 19 points total this season, so expect Faustin and the rest of the Golden Eagles' defense to pounce on the struggling offense.

Pulaski Academy (3-0) @ Little Rock Christian (3-1) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CST Location: Warrior Stadium — Little Rock, Ark. Commit to Watch: 2024 QB Walker White Over the last two games, White has been on a roll, tossing six touchdowns and throwing for over 500 yards. He faces an undefeated Pulaski Academy, which gives up an average of 25 points per game. Friday's game has potential to be a shootout between the two teams and an opportunity for White to keep the momentum from the last two games going.

Montgomery Academy (2-2) @ Andalusia (4-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CST Location: Memorial Stadium — Andalusia, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette Andalusia is still unbeaten, hoping to repeat as state champions with Burnette taking snaps as the lead running back. However, Burnette hasn't seen action in the last two games after exiting early a couple weeks ago. We'll see if he suits up for Andalusia Friday, who's facing a Montgomery Academy team that's won two straight by scoring an average of 47 points per game in the two wins.

South Pittsburg (5-0) @ North Jackson (0-3) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CST Location: R.D. Hicks Stadium — Stevenson, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 TE Martavious Collins Collins has been limited this season with an ankle injury, but appears to be on the right path to getting back to full speed. Nonetheless, South Pittsburg's been just fine and is 5-0 heading into a road contest against a winless North Jackson team. The Pirates have outscored their opponents 251-21 through five games, so South Pittsburg should be favored heavily in this matchup.

Homewood (1-3) @ Benjamin Russell (2-1) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CST Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium — Alexander City, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Malcolm Simmons Fresh off a bye week, Simmons and Benjamin Russell are back at home facing Homewood, who's only win this year was over a Calera team that Benjamin Russell beat by 50. Expect a potentially big week from the wide receiver as region play truly gets underway.

Daphne (3-1) @ Baker (4-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CST Location: Hornet Field — Mobile, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Bryce Cain It was an impressive win last week for Baker, who took down Foley in a road contest to remain undefeated. This week is another test facing Daphne, who's lone loss was a five-point defeat to Carver Montgomery. Cain is coming off one of the best games of his career and looks to build off the momentum he gained from his three-touchdown performance a week ago.

Eufala (3-1) @ Pike Road (2-2) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CST Location: Pike Road Stadium — Pike Road, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE Malik Blocton Following a rocky start to its season, Pike Road has won two in a row to bring its record even. Eufala is also on a win streak, winning its previous three as it travels to face Blocton and the Patriots. Blocton is having an outstanding season so far, averaging close to 10 tackles per game and will play a major role if Pike Road wants to get over .500 for the first time this year.

Calera (0-4) @ Chilton County (1-3) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CST Location: Tiger Stadium — Clanton, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Demarcus Riddick Chilton County has an opportunity to capitalize on winless Calera as the Tigers go for their second win this season. Riddick's played a little bit of offense and a lot of defense for Chilton County this year and is two tackles away from reaching 40 on the season. This could be an opportunity for Riddick to put up some big numbers.

Booker T. Washington (2-2) @ Slocomb (1-2) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CST Location: Red Top Stadium — Slocomb, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Joseph Phillips Booker T. Washington is looking to get above .500 for the first time this season as it travels to face 1-2 Slocomb. Fun fact about Slocomb High, the school nickname is the Red Tops. They earned that nickname back in the 1930s, when the head football coach painted his team's helmets red to separate them from the other teams in the area, according to the school website.

Clay Chalkville (4-0) @ Center Point (3-1) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CST Location: Bowman Field — Birmingham, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 LB D'Angelo Barber Clay Chalkville's defense has been nearly untouchable this season, giving up just 10 points total through four games. Barber totaled 14 tackles last week for the Cougars and continues to put up big numbers every game. Center Point's only loss was at the hands of Pell City, which Clay Chalkville demolished in Week 3. Expect Clay Chalkville to get the win in this one.

White Plains (0-3) @ Anniston (2-2) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CST Location: Lott/Mosby Memorial Stadium — Anniston, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jayden Lewis Last week was a week to forget for Anniston, who lost by three scores on the road against Jacksonville. Back at home this week, the Bulldogs host winless White Plains, which was shutout last week against Handley.

Mater Dei (4-0) @ St. Frances Academy (1-4) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. CST Location: Baltimore, Md. Commit to Watch: 2024 OL DeAndre Carter Carter is one of the leaders along the offensive line for Mater Dei, which is making a cross-country trip to play St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Prattville (1-2) @ Opelika (2-2) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CST Location: Bulldog Stadium — Opelika, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 DE Malik Autry Coming off a close one against Central Phenix City where Opelika fell short, Autry and the Bulldogs host Prattville Friday. Prattville is 1-2 this season, with losses to Foley and Dothan, while its win was over Smiths Station. Expect Opelika to be favored in this one, as Autry looks to continue his impressive junior season where he has eight tackles for loss.

Highland Home (4-0) @ Horseshoe Bend (0-3) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CST Location: Battle Stadium — New Site, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OLB Jakaleb Faulk Highland Home is 4-0 and shouldn't have any problem reaching five wins if things go right against winless Horseshoe Bend Friday. Horseshoe Bend's scored just 20 points all season, and facing a defense led by Faulk and fellow Auburn target CJ May, it's gonna be a challenge to outscore the Flying Squadron.

Mae Jemison (2-2) @ Athens (3-1) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. CST Location: Golden Eagle Stadium — Athens, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OL Spencer Dowland Athens is looking to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season in blowout fashion last week, with a home game against Mae Jemison. Dowland and the rest of the Athens' offense is facing a Mae Jemsion defense with some notable underclassmen like Grayshaun Swain and Hezekiah Harris.