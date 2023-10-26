We're nearing the end of the season for some of Auburn's commits. Some have already clinched a playoff bid, but are searching for more. There are a couple of regional titles on the line this week, while others are still trying to make the playoffs. Here are details for every Auburn commit and their game this week, with two commits kicking off the week Thursday night.

Jourdin Crawford and Parker host Huffman Thursday night. (Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

Huffman (0-9) @ Parker (8-1) Game Info: Thursday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. CST Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium — Birmingham, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford Huffman might be the worst team in the state. The Vikings have not scored a point all year and give up an average of nearly 60 points per game. It wouldn't be surprising to see Crawford head to the bench early in this one.

Whitwell (7-2) @ South Pittsburg (9-0) Game Info: Thursday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. CST Location: Beene Stadium — South Pittsburg, Tenn. Commit to Watch: 2024 TE Martavious Collins One final regular season game for Collins and South Pittsburg, which plays host to Whitwell in a Thursday contest. After starting its season 5-0, Whitwell has stumbled in its last three games, losing two of them and escaping the third with a three-point win. South Pittsburg still hasn't had a victory of less than double digits and this matchup favors the Pirates once again.

Norland (8-0) @ North Miami Beach (3-5) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 2:30 p.m. Location: Traz Powell Stadium — Miami, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DT Dimitry Nicolas North Miami Beach started its season 1-5, but the Chargers have found recent success and are winners of two consecutive games. However, its next challenge against Norland and the Auburn defensive line commit prove to be a difficult challenge that won't favor the Chargers. Norland is 8-0, having dominated most opponents, but the last three games have been won by an average of six points.

Parkview (6-2) @ Brookwood (3-5) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m. CST

Location: Brookwood Community Stadium — Snellville, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford Brookwood is hosting Crawford and Parkview this week, but Brookwood is riding a three-game losing streak coming into it. Parkview, however, gained some momentum last week with an impressive road win over Newton, ruining the Rams' perfect season. Parkview will likely be favored in this road contest, as the Panthers hope to finish undefeated on the road in 2023.

Bonita Springs (1-7) @ Naples (7-2) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Staver Field — Naples, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kensley Faustin Friday's home contest against Bonita Springs is the last of the regular season for Faustin and Naples. Facing a 1-7 Bonita Springs team, the Golden Eagles are hoping to clean some things up before the playoffs and use it as a tune-up game.

Lee County (7-1) @ Thomas County Central (8-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m. CST

Location: Thomas County Stadium — Thomasville, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2025 ATH Kendarius Reddick Thomas County Central's been playing its best football of the season recently, shutting out its previous three opponents by a combined score of 135-0. Lee County is led by four-star and Rivals100 running back Ousmane Kromah, who's already rushed for 1,000 yards this season. Lee County's only loss this season came against Colquitt County, which has been winning convincingly all season. Expect this one to be an offensive showdown.

Greenbrier (4-4) @ Little Rock Christian (7-1) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. CST Location: Warrior Stadium — Little Rock, Ark. Commit to Watch: 2024 QB Walker White White had an efficient performance on the road last week and the Warriors return home this Friday to face Greenbrier, which is on a bit of a skid. Greenbrier has lost three of its last four games, giving up 377 yards passing in its latest loss. Auburn's quarterback commit has passed for 300 yards a couple times this season and hopes to lock in another good performance this week.

Andalusia (9-0) @ Montgomery Catholic (9-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. Location: Catholic Field — Montgomery, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette Well, this is quite the regular season finale. Two 9-0 teams going head-to-head with a region championship on the line, as Andalusia travels to Montgomery to face the Knights of Montgomery Catholic. These teams know all about each other, they saw each other twice last season. Montgomery Catholic won the regular season matchup before Andalusia knocked them out of the playoffs to advance to the state title game. In the words of Lane Kiffin, get your popcorn ready.

Foley (4-4) @ Daphne (5-4) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. CST Location: Jubilee Stadium — Daphne, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Perry Thompson Foley was on the wrong end of an upset last week, dropping its game to Davidson, but hopes to get back on the right track this week. The Lions hit the road again Friday, this time traveling to Daphne for a region game. Daphne owns the all-time record against Foley, winning 20 of the 27 contests, but Foley is riding the momentum of last season's win over the Trojans.

Helena (8-0) @ Benjamin Russell (6-2) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. CST Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium — Alexander City, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Malcolm Simmons Last week was an unbelievable performance by Simmons, but the test gets much more difficult this Friday. Benjamin Russell plays host to undefeated Helena, which is off to its best start in school history. Simmons will be looking to help his team pull off the upset over the red-hot Huskies and the alma mater of yours truly. Only one of Helena's games this season have been kept within one possession, but Benjamin Russell is likely one of its tougher games.

Fairhope (2-6) @ Baker (6-2) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. CST Location: Hornet Field — Mobile, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Bryce Cain Baker had a bye week to regroup after suffering its second loss of the season Oct. 13 against Mary G. Montgomery. The Hornets are back in action against Fairhope, which already went on a six-game skid this season. However, Fairhope's kept itself in some games this season against higher rated opponents, so look for Cain and Baker to fend off a possible upset.

Carver Montgomery (7-2) @ Pike Road (6-2) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. CST

Location: Pike Road Stadium — Pike Road, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE Malik Blocton It's mentioned every week, but every week it becomes more impressive with how well Pike Road has righted the ship after starting off 0-2 with non-competitive outcomes. The Patriots are now winners of six in a row, with their offense turning in their two best performances of the season in back-to-back games. Friday's opposing defense is different, as Carver's giving up an average of 13 points per game. If the offense struggles, it may be up to Blocton and the defense to come through.

Chilton County (3-5) @ Pelham (4-4) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. CST Location: Ned Bearden Stadium — Pelham, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Demarcus Riddick History hasn't been to kind to Chilton County when it faces Pelham. In the seven matchups all-time, Chilton County has one victory against the Panthers. The Tigers are also on a two-game losing streak where they've lost both games by at least 20 points, but they'll look to give themselves a chance to get back to .500 before the end of the season with a win.

Dale County (3-6) @ Booker T. Washington (5-3) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. CST

Location: Eagles Stadium — Tuskeegee, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Joseph Phillips Booker T. Washington dropped a tough one last week to one of the better teams in the state, but will look to get back in the win column with a slightly easier opponent this week. The Golden Eagles host 3-6 Dale County, which started out 1-5 but has picked up the pace in recent weeks and won two of its last three. Booker T. Washington dominated last year's matchup, with a 60-12 victory on the road.

Shades Valley (4-4) @ Clay Chalkville (8-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. CST

Location: Cougar Stadium — Clay, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 LB D'Angelo Barber With its 28-14 victory over Oxford last week, Clay Chalkville claimed its third straight region title as it continued its undefeated season. There are two weeks remaining in the regular season and the Cougars have solidified themselves as one of the top teams in 6A. However, Shades Valley is 3-0 after a loss this season and looks to continue that trend, but a home game for Clay Chalkville will make it that much more difficult.

Thompson (7-1) @ Hoover (4-5) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. CST

Location: Hoover Met — Hoover, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kaleb Harris Since suffering its lone loss of the season, Thompson's been stomping its opponents over the last three games. The Warriors have outscored opposing teams 147-21 over their three game win streak, which they look to extend to four against a Hoover team that's having a down year.

Opelika (4-5) @ Dothan (6-2) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. CST Location: Bulldog Stadium — Opelika, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE Malik Autry With one game remaining in the regular season, Opelika will try to get to .500 with a win over Dothan. However, Dothan's had a solid season up to this point, with its only losses a one-point defeat to Auburn and a road loss to powerhouse Central Phenix City. This is only the second matchup ever between Opelika and Dothan, with Dothan taking last year's game by a score of 14-7.

Highland Home (9-0) @ Reeltown (8-0) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. CST

Location: Nix-Webster-O'Neal Stadium Commit to Watch: 2025 OLB Jakaleb Faulk Highland Home's defense has been an impenetrable fortress over the last four games, blanking each opponent over the stretch. However, the Flying Squadron face their toughest test of the season Friday and the stakes couldn't higher when they travel to Reeltown. Both teams are undefeated and a win for Highland Home clinches its first region championship since 2018. Reeltown won the region last year and is 9-1 all-time against Highland Home, so a win would be monumental for the Flying Squadron.

Athens (6-2) @ Fort Payne (5-3) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. CST Location: Wildcat Stadium — Fort Payne, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OL Spencer Dowland Athens travels to Fort Payne Friday for a non-region game and it will be the sixth all-time matchup between the two. The Golden Eagles lead the series 4-1 and won last year's contest 48-21. Dowland didn't play much last week with Athens demolishing Columbia, so he could see the field more this week.

Santa Margarita (5-4) @ Mater Dei (8-1) Game Info: Friday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m. CST Location: Santa Ana Stadium — Santa Ana, Calif. Commit to Watch: 2024 OL DeAndre Carter There's one regular season game left for Carter and Mater Dei, as it plays host to Santa Margarita Friday night. Santa Margarita started its season relatively hot, winning four of its first five games, but hasn't found that success lately. The Eagles have lost three of their last four, with their one victory a three-point win over JSerra Catholic.