We're back with another round of playoff action, it's truly the best time of the year. Most of Auburn's commits are still playing football, so it's time to break down each game with some quick notes about each. One future Tiger in particular has made his way back from injury and will be available when his team takes the field. Let's get into it.

A'Mon Lane-Ganus will make his much-anticipated return to the field tonight. (Rivals.com)

Russellville (9-2) @ Moody (9-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST Location Bill Morris Stadium — Moody, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB A'Mon Lane-Ganus As Moody football tweeted out Friday, he's back. The Auburn cornerback commit, who's missed nearly all of Moody's season with a knee injury, will return to the lineup for the Blue Devils just in time for their second round game against Russellville.

Pascagoula (8-3) @ Picayune (9-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST Location: Picayune Memorial Stadium — Picayune, Miss. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Jamonta Waller Following an impressive round one victory, Picayune hosts 8-3 Pascagoula in the second round of the Mississippi 6A Playoffs. These two teams met earlier in the season and it was a convincing win for Picayune, which won 51-14.

Van Buren (5-6) @ Little Rock Christian Academy (8-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m CST Location: Warrior Stadium — Little Rock, Ark. Commit to Watch: 2024 QB Walker White Little Rock Christian was one of four teams to get a first-round bye in the Arkansas 6A Playoffs and will face Van Buren in its playoff debut Friday night. White's already seen Van Buren once this season and found a high rate of success, leading the Warriors to a 58-3 victory. He had four touchdown passes and 324 yards passing in the earlier meeting, as White looks to replicate that performance and lead his team to the semi finals.

Gordonsville (8-4) @ South Pittsburgh (12-0) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST Location: Beene Stadium — South Pittsburgh, Tenn. Commit to Watch: 2024 TE Martavious Collins One final time will Martavious Collins take the field at home for South Pittsburg Friday, as the Pirates are undefeated and host Gordonsville with a trip to the semi finals on the line. Collins was ejected in last week's game, so he's hoping to make more of an impact this week for his team.

Hueytown (8-3) @ Benjamin Russell (9-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST Location: Charles E. Bailey Stadium — Alexander City, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Malcolm Simmons This one is personal for Benjamin Russell. Last season, the Wildcats saw an early exit in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of Hueytown. A year later, Benjamin Russell has a chance to exact revenge on Hueytown with a trip to the semi finals on the line.

St. Frances Academy (5-5) @ IMG Academy (8-0) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. CST Location: IMG Academy Stadium — Bradenton, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE TJ Lindsey It's the final game of the season for IMG Academy, as it doesn't qualify for state playoffs. The Ascenders will play host to St. Frances Academy out of Baltimore, which has already seen one Auburn commit this season when it faced DeAndre Carter and Mater Dei. Since that loss to Mater Dei, St. Frances is the winner of four straight, but IMG Academy is hoping to cap off its perfect season with one final home victory.

Spanish Fort (9-2) @ Pike Road (9-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST Location: Pike Road Stadium — Pike Road, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE Malik Blocton Blocton was the hero for Pike Road last week in a low-scoring battle with Homewood, using a 66-yard pick six to carry his team to victory. Winners of nine straight, Pike Road hosts Spanish Fort and Alabama commit Sterling Dixon in round two of the 6A Alabama Playoffs. This will be the second all-time meeting between the two — both games in the playoffs — as Pike Road won 22-21 in the first round last season.

Handley (10-1) @ Booker T. Washington (7-4) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST Location: Eagles Stadium — Tuskegee, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Joseph Phillips Last week, Booker T. Washington pulled off an upset victory over eight-win American Christian. This week, it'll look to do the same against 10-win Handley. This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2019 and just the third overall, but Booker T. Washington has never won against the Tigers.

Mountain Brook (8-3) @ Clay Chalkville (10-0) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST Location: Cougar Stadium – Clay, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 LB D'Angelo Barber Clay Chalkville has established itself as one of the top teams in 6A and will host 8-3 Mountain Brook Friday. Mountain Brook has seen two Auburn commits already this season, facing Bryce Cain at Baker and Jourdin Crawford at Parker. Both games were losses for the Spartans, as Barber and Clay Chalkville try to make it three.

Vestavia Hills (9-2) @ Thompson (9-1) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST Location: Warriors Stadium — Alabaster, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kaleb Harris Harris didn't play much last week in a dominant win over Florence by Thompson, but the Warriors might have to utilize his skillset a bit more against Vestavia Hills. The two teams met earlier this season — a game that went Thompson's way by a score of 21-3 — but beating a team twice in a season is always tough. In the first matchup, Harris had eight tackles and an interception.

Port Charlotte (9-2) @ Naples (9-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Staver Field — Naples, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kensley Faustin Naples is hosting Port Charlotte in the second round of the Florida 3S Playoffs and Port Charlotte is riding a six-game win streak into the contest. Faustin had a solid game last week in round one, with four tackles and a tackle for loss.

Sierra Canyon (11-0) @ Mater Dei Academy (10-1) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m. CST Location: Santa Ana Stadium — Santa Ana, Calif. Commit to Watch: 2024 OL DeAndre Carter It's a battle of the big dogs on the west coast, as undefeated Sierra Canyon marches into Santa Ana to face Carter and Mater Dei. Playing in big games is nothing new to Mater Dei, who's already playing in some high intensity games against top competition already this season. It's another test, though, in the biggest stage, as the winner will advance to the CIF Southern Section Championship.

Highland Home (10-1) @ B.B. Comer (11-0) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST Location: Legion Stadium — Sylacauga, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OLB Jakaleb Faulk Moving over to the 2025 commits, Highland Home has an away game against B.B. Comer, which ended the Flying Squadron's season last year. There's some extra motivation there, as Highland Home seeks revenge and hopes to avoid a repeat of last year's season, where both losses came against Reeltown and B.B. Comer.

Oxford (9-2) @ Parker (10-1) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium — Birmingham, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 DT Jourdin Crawford These two teams have met once before, back in 2005, but this contest features a plethora of highly talented defensive players. Parker has Auburn commit Jourdin Crawford, of course, as well as 2024 Alabama commit Jeremiah Beaman and undecided 2025 cornerback Na'eem Offord. Oxford has Rivals100 defensive end Keenan Britt in the 2026 class, so there's plenty of future D1 players featured in this matchup. A chance to play either Gadsden City or Hartselle in the semi finals is up for grabs.

Jonesboro (8-3) @ Thomas County Central (11-0) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. CST Location: Thomas County Stadium — Thomasville, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2025 ATH Kendarius Reddick Thomas County Central has handled every team that its faced this season, with a flawless record of 11-0 heading into the second round. The Yellow Jackets will host Jonesboro, which squeaked by its first round opponent by a single point to make it to the next round. Expect Thomas County Central to be the favored one in this contest.