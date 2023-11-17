Where to find Auburn commits in action: Round 2
We're back with another round of playoff action, it's truly the best time of the year.
Most of Auburn's commits are still playing football, so it's time to break down each game with some quick notes about each. One future Tiger in particular has made his way back from injury and will be available when his team takes the field.
Let's get into it.
Russellville (9-2) @ Moody (9-2)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST
Location Bill Morris Stadium — Moody, Ala.
Commit to Watch: 2024 CB A'Mon Lane-Ganus
As Moody football tweeted out Friday, he's back. The Auburn cornerback commit, who's missed nearly all of Moody's season with a knee injury, will return to the lineup for the Blue Devils just in time for their second round game against Russellville.
Pascagoula (8-3) @ Picayune (9-2)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST
Location: Picayune Memorial Stadium — Picayune, Miss.
Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Jamonta Waller
Following an impressive round one victory, Picayune hosts 8-3 Pascagoula in the second round of the Mississippi 6A Playoffs. These two teams met earlier in the season and it was a convincing win for Picayune, which won 51-14.
Van Buren (5-6) @ Little Rock Christian Academy (8-2)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m CST
Location: Warrior Stadium — Little Rock, Ark.
Commit to Watch: 2024 QB Walker White
Little Rock Christian was one of four teams to get a first-round bye in the Arkansas 6A Playoffs and will face Van Buren in its playoff debut Friday night. White's already seen Van Buren once this season and found a high rate of success, leading the Warriors to a 58-3 victory.
He had four touchdown passes and 324 yards passing in the earlier meeting, as White looks to replicate that performance and lead his team to the semi finals.
Gordonsville (8-4) @ South Pittsburgh (12-0)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST
Location: Beene Stadium — South Pittsburgh, Tenn.
Commit to Watch: 2024 TE Martavious Collins
One final time will Martavious Collins take the field at home for South Pittsburg Friday, as the Pirates are undefeated and host Gordonsville with a trip to the semi finals on the line. Collins was ejected in last week's game, so he's hoping to make more of an impact this week for his team.
Hueytown (8-3) @ Benjamin Russell (9-2)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST
Location: Charles E. Bailey Stadium — Alexander City, Ala.
Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Malcolm Simmons
This one is personal for Benjamin Russell.
Last season, the Wildcats saw an early exit in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of Hueytown. A year later, Benjamin Russell has a chance to exact revenge on Hueytown with a trip to the semi finals on the line.
St. Frances Academy (5-5) @ IMG Academy (8-0)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. CST
Location: IMG Academy Stadium — Bradenton, Fla.
Commit to Watch: 2024 DE TJ Lindsey
It's the final game of the season for IMG Academy, as it doesn't qualify for state playoffs. The Ascenders will play host to St. Frances Academy out of Baltimore, which has already seen one Auburn commit this season when it faced DeAndre Carter and Mater Dei.
Since that loss to Mater Dei, St. Frances is the winner of four straight, but IMG Academy is hoping to cap off its perfect season with one final home victory.
Spanish Fort (9-2) @ Pike Road (9-2)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST
Location: Pike Road Stadium — Pike Road, Ala.
Commit to Watch: 2024 DE Malik Blocton
Blocton was the hero for Pike Road last week in a low-scoring battle with Homewood, using a 66-yard pick six to carry his team to victory.
Winners of nine straight, Pike Road hosts Spanish Fort and Alabama commit Sterling Dixon in round two of the 6A Alabama Playoffs. This will be the second all-time meeting between the two — both games in the playoffs — as Pike Road won 22-21 in the first round last season.
Handley (10-1) @ Booker T. Washington (7-4)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST
Location: Eagles Stadium — Tuskegee, Ala.
Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Joseph Phillips
Last week, Booker T. Washington pulled off an upset victory over eight-win American Christian. This week, it'll look to do the same against 10-win Handley.
This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2019 and just the third overall, but Booker T. Washington has never won against the Tigers.
Mountain Brook (8-3) @ Clay Chalkville (10-0)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST
Location: Cougar Stadium – Clay, Ala.
Commit to Watch: 2024 LB D'Angelo Barber
Clay Chalkville has established itself as one of the top teams in 6A and will host 8-3 Mountain Brook Friday.
Mountain Brook has seen two Auburn commits already this season, facing Bryce Cain at Baker and Jourdin Crawford at Parker. Both games were losses for the Spartans, as Barber and Clay Chalkville try to make it three.
Vestavia Hills (9-2) @ Thompson (9-1)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST
Location: Warriors Stadium — Alabaster, Ala.
Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kaleb Harris
Harris didn't play much last week in a dominant win over Florence by Thompson, but the Warriors might have to utilize his skillset a bit more against Vestavia Hills.
The two teams met earlier this season — a game that went Thompson's way by a score of 21-3 — but beating a team twice in a season is always tough. In the first matchup, Harris had eight tackles and an interception.
Port Charlotte (9-2) @ Naples (9-2)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. CST
Location: Staver Field — Naples, Fla.
Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kensley Faustin
Naples is hosting Port Charlotte in the second round of the Florida 3S Playoffs and Port Charlotte is riding a six-game win streak into the contest. Faustin had a solid game last week in round one, with four tackles and a tackle for loss.
Sierra Canyon (11-0) @ Mater Dei Academy (10-1)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m. CST
Location: Santa Ana Stadium — Santa Ana, Calif.
Commit to Watch: 2024 OL DeAndre Carter
It's a battle of the big dogs on the west coast, as undefeated Sierra Canyon marches into Santa Ana to face Carter and Mater Dei.
Playing in big games is nothing new to Mater Dei, who's already playing in some high intensity games against top competition already this season. It's another test, though, in the biggest stage, as the winner will advance to the CIF Southern Section Championship.
Highland Home (10-1) @ B.B. Comer (11-0)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST
Location: Legion Stadium — Sylacauga, Ala.
Commit to Watch: 2025 OLB Jakaleb Faulk
Moving over to the 2025 commits, Highland Home has an away game against B.B. Comer, which ended the Flying Squadron's season last year.
There's some extra motivation there, as Highland Home seeks revenge and hopes to avoid a repeat of last year's season, where both losses came against Reeltown and B.B. Comer.
Oxford (9-2) @ Parker (10-1)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CST
Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium — Birmingham, Ala.
Commit to Watch: 2025 DT Jourdin Crawford
These two teams have met once before, back in 2005, but this contest features a plethora of highly talented defensive players. Parker has Auburn commit Jourdin Crawford, of course, as well as 2024 Alabama commit Jeremiah Beaman and undecided 2025 cornerback Na'eem Offord.
Oxford has Rivals100 defensive end Keenan Britt in the 2026 class, so there's plenty of future D1 players featured in this matchup.
A chance to play either Gadsden City or Hartselle in the semi finals is up for grabs.
Jonesboro (8-3) @ Thomas County Central (11-0)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. CST
Location: Thomas County Stadium — Thomasville, Ga.
Commit to Watch: 2025 ATH Kendarius Reddick
Thomas County Central has handled every team that its faced this season, with a flawless record of 11-0 heading into the second round. The Yellow Jackets will host Jonesboro, which squeaked by its first round opponent by a single point to make it to the next round.
Expect Thomas County Central to be the favored one in this contest.
Collins Hill (5-6) @ Milton (9-2)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. CST
Location: Cambridge Stadium — Milton, Ga.
Commit to Watch: 2025 TE Ryan Ghea
Fresh off his best performance of the season in round one, Milton hosts Collins Hill — the former home of No. 1 player in the 2022 class, Travis Hunter.
This year's team for Collins Hill isn't up to the same standard as it was with Hunter, obviously, with six losses on its resume. However, it's won three straight heading into its contest with Milton.
These two teams met earlier this season — Milton won 27-13. Will history repeat itself? We'll see.
Note: 2024 DT Dimitry Nicolas played Thursday night. Miami Norland won the game 52-27.
Season Over: 2024 WR Perry Thompson, 2024 WR Bryce Cain, 2024 OLB Demarcus Riddick, 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford, 2025 DE Malik Autry, 2025 OL Spencer Dowland