Where Auburn stands in feature RB vs. committee approach debate
AUBURN — A hot topic this Auburn offseason has been a philosophical one.
The choices: feature back or running back by committee?
Auburn's offense under Gus Malzahn and running back coach Tim Horton have earned some flak for their use — or, perhaps, overuse — of feature running backs. That criticism reached its pinnacle during the SEC Championship Game in 2017 when No. 1 back Kerryon Johnson played hurt against Georgia, and it showed in his performance.
Those willing to question Malzahn and Horton pointed to Johnson's performances earlier in the 2017 season that included games with carries of 28, 31, 29, 32, 30 and a few other 20-plus-carry days.
"Last year we really wanted to go with a two-man committee, and there really wasn't a whole lot of difference in Pettway and Kerryon, but Pettway got hurt. And we didn't really feel like we had a third back that was at their level quite yet. And so, whether you go with the committee or one bellcow is determined by what's in the stables," Horton said. "And so I like what we've got. I like what we've got in our room right now."
In Horton's two availabilities this offseason — alumni tour and assistant coach media day — he has hinted at a more by-committee system in 2018. Some people will need to see it to believe it, but Horton is certainly talking like someone who likes the potential contributions of Kam Martin, JaTarvious "Boobee" Whitlow, Asa Martin and Shaun Shivers.
With Martin and Whitlow at the forefront, that offers more committee potential than the Tigers have seen in recent memory.
Martin has conceded he likely won't be a 30-carry player like Johnson was before him. He's OK with that and thinks that can work well with the other running backs behind him on the depth chart.
"I feel like we’re going to do real great. I motivate him. He motivates me. When he’s in there, he motivates me. I feel like we’re going to be a great 1-2 punch. I just can’t wait for the season to start," Martin said. "It really don’t matter how many carries I get. I just want to make plays and help the team out. That’s really my goal, just help out and be explosive, make big plays."
In a perfect world, Horton said he and Malzahn hope to find a more "bell cow" type of guy early in the season. Sometimes that surfaces in more than one player. With that said, Horton admitted that's often something coaches learn during the season in big games and big moments.
Take Peyton Barber, for instance.
Barber entered the Chick-fil-A kickoff game in 2015 as "really third or fourth team" running back. But Horton said he had that feeling about Barber going into the Louisville opener. He just needed to see it take form in a nationally-televised matchup to know for certain. Barber's story continues to be written as he battles to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feature back.
Horton expects to have a similar early-season learning experience in 2018 with so much unknown about the feature-back capability of Whitlow and both Martins.
"Hopefully within that committee you've got one or two or three of them that can be your bell cow if you need them to be," Horton said. "Auburn's greatest tandem ever is probably Ronnie Brown and Cadillac Williams and they both could have been the bell cow, but it really worked out great for them to kinda have the Batman-and-Robin approach. The thing about the committee is it just gives you that safety net when injuries come, because you know they're probably going to come. Hopefully we've got two or three, three or four guys that can perform at a high, high level."