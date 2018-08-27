AUBURN — A hot topic this Auburn offseason has been a philosophical one.

The choices: feature back or running back by committee?

Auburn's offense under Gus Malzahn and running back coach Tim Horton have earned some flak for their use — or, perhaps, overuse — of feature running backs. That criticism reached its pinnacle during the SEC Championship Game in 2017 when No. 1 back Kerryon Johnson played hurt against Georgia, and it showed in his performance.

Those willing to question Malzahn and Horton pointed to Johnson's performances earlier in the 2017 season that included games with carries of 28, 31, 29, 32, 30 and a few other 20-plus-carry days.

"Last year we really wanted to go with a two-man committee, and there really wasn't a whole lot of difference in Pettway and Kerryon, but Pettway got hurt. And we didn't really feel like we had a third back that was at their level quite yet. And so, whether you go with the committee or one bellcow is determined by what's in the stables," Horton said. "And so I like what we've got. I like what we've got in our room right now."

In Horton's two availabilities this offseason — alumni tour and assistant coach media day — he has hinted at a more by-committee system in 2018. Some people will need to see it to believe it, but Horton is certainly talking like someone who likes the potential contributions of Kam Martin, JaTarvious "Boobee" Whitlow, Asa Martin and Shaun Shivers.

With Martin and Whitlow at the forefront, that offers more committee potential than the Tigers have seen in recent memory.

Martin has conceded he likely won't be a 30-carry player like Johnson was before him. He's OK with that and thinks that can work well with the other running backs behind him on the depth chart.