** New offensive coordinator Chad Morris was unable to install his offense and work 1-on-1 with sophomore quarterback Bo Nix for the first time. Morris has produced some very successful quarterbacks and high-powered offenses in college over the past decade. This was especially important with the need to revamp the passing offense.

Here’s a look at what Auburn lost without those 15 days of practice including the spring game.

AUBURN | Auburn’s spring practice and the A-Day game was cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic. At this point, it’s unclear if there will be an opportunity for a summer camp or an extended preseason practice, or even a football season this fall.

** An opportunity for new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. to work with his group for the first time. The Tigers have to replace six senior offensive linemen including four starters from last year. The returning offensive linemen are very inexperienced and needed as many reps as possible, especially with a new offense. The group could have established a solid two-deep coming out of spring.

** New outside linebacker coach Al Pogue missed out on working with his new players at Buck linebacker, and also on building a good working relationship with defensive line coach Rodney Garner, who previously coached the Buck linebackers. Developing more consistent edge rushers has to be a priority for this year’s defense.

** Garner has to replace two key players from last year — Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson — and needed to get his less experienced defensive linemen like Coynis Miller, DaQuan Newkirk and Jaren Handy as many reps as possible.

** An opportunity for Auburn’s staff to host a number of recruits for unofficial visits to watch practices and attend scrimmages. The A-Day game, which was scheduled to be broadcast live on ESPN2, is usually an important recruiting weekend.

** Jashawn Sheffield and Matthew Hill, who are expected to switch from wide receiver to defensive back, lost out on very important practice reps at their new positions.

** Wesley McGriff, who now coaches the entire secondary, needed to find four new starters from last year’s squad and build depth, especially at the cornerback position. That group needs some new leaders to step up and junior Roger McCreary needs to show that he’s ready to step in as the team’s top corner.

** A chance for D.J. Williams to build on a strong true freshman season and compete for a starting position at running back. He’s a young player that could use as many reps as possible. Same for cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and Buck linebacker Derick Hall.

** An opportunity for Auburn’s redshirt freshmen, including offensive lineman Keiondre Jones, defensive end Colby Wooden and tight ends Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm, to make a big moves up the depth chart. Two more redshirt freshmen, running back Mark-Antony Richards and wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson, are returning from injury and are missing out on the opportunity to compete for playing time and show the coaches what they can do.

** An opportunity for 10 early enrollees to participate in their first college practices and get a head start on the rest of the 2020 class. Several of the signees including running back Tank Bigsby, wide receiver Kobe Hudson, defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker and nickel back Ladarius Tennison were in position to compete for a starting job or an early spot in the playing rotation.

** Auburn lost around $45,000 in ticket and concessions revenue from the A-Day game.