It’s a group that can legitimately rival those of the early to mid 1980’s as one of the best in Auburn history. It starts in the middle with an extremely talented and experienced set of defensive tackles in senior Dontavius Russell and junior Derrick Brown. Both are big, physical and can make plays in the backfield. Senior Andrew Williams plays like a third starter and sophomore Tyrone Truesdell could be the team’s most improved player from last season. That’s a stout two-deep without even mentioning junior Jaunta’vius Johnson, junior college transfer Daquan Newkirk, redshirt freshman Alec Jackson and talented true freshman Coynis Miller.

AUBURN | With preseason practice getting underway Friday afternoon, it’s time to take a detailed look at the defense beginning with one of the nation’s best front sevens.

Defensive end and Buck are also loaded. Junior Marlon Davidson is a two-year starter at end while his backup, sophomore Nick Coe. is considered a starter by Rodney Garner. At Buck, sophomore T.D. Moultry is poised for a breakout season while Big Kat Bryant is coming off a strong spring. True freshman Richard Jibunor provides depth at Buck while true freshman Caleb Johnson can help out at end.

Garner deserves a load of credit for his work recruiting, developing and coaching Auburn’s defensive line over the past five years. It’s a unit that’s also very versatile with Davidson and Brown capable of playing tackle or end, Coe able to play tackle, end or Buck, and Bryant able to play Buck or end.

LINEBACKER

Experience, depth and talent are also featured at linebacker including seniors Deshaun Davis, Darrell Williams and Montavious Atkinson. Davis is a key team leader and tackling machine in the middle, Williams is equally adept at rushing the passer or dropping back in coverage and Atkinson has great sideline to sideline range. Junior Richard McBryde should see his snaps increase as he moves up in the rotation and Travis Williams has a talented collection of younger players to develop in sophomores K.J. Britt and Chandler Wooten, and true freshmen Michael Harris, Zakoby McClain and Josh Marsh. Britt could be stepping into Davis’ spot in the middle next season while Wooten has a similar skill set to Williams.

DEFENSIVE BACK

The cornerback position is in good hands with juniors Jamel Dean and Javaris Davis returning with starting experience and the emergence of former wide receiver Noah Igbinoghene, a sophomore, this spring. Davis will likely spend more than 50 percent of his snaps at nickel and dime. True freshman Christian Tutt impressed in the spring and is poised to be a key backup at corner while the coaches were pleased with the improvement of junior John Broussard, who should also be a part of the playing rotation. More depth will come from sophomore Traivon Leonard and true freshman Roger McCreary.

At safety, junior Jeremiah Dinson is back healthy and will be one starter alongside junior Daniel Thomas. Dinson is the leader of the group and the proverbial coach on the field. Thomas will try to replace Tray Matthews as a headhunter in Auburn’s backfield. They will be backed up by sophomore Jordyn Peters, who will also play nickel, along with two very talented true freshmen in Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday. Sherwood and Monday had excellent springs and look like future stars for the Tigers. Further depth at safety will come from sophomore Jayvaughn Myers, redshirt freshman Malcolm Askew and true freshman Kolbi Fuqua.

