AuburnSports - What the miles say about the man

The Tigers’ coaching search stretched 2,165 miles to Boise, Idaho to find Harsin, but it’s his willingness to travel that far that says the most about Auburn’s 28th head coach.

AUBURN | Auburn is just getting to know Bryan Harsin following his hire Tuesday afternoon.

How else do you explain his decision to leave a comfortable home at Boise State where he’s spent 10 years as an assistant and another seven as head coach. A program that is one of the gems of the Group of 5 and where he’s won more than 78 percent of his games.

Harsin is a native of the Northwest and other than a few years in Arkansas and Texas, has raised his family there.

It would be easy for him to choose to remain at Boise, make it his life’s work and retire a hometown legend. Instead, he chose to take on one of the best and most competitive jobs in the Power 5.

He goes from a school with Fresno State as its biggest rival to one that has to play college football powerhouses Alabama, Georgia and LSU every single year and compete in the SEC West, the toughest division of the toughest conference in America.

There’s pressure to win at every level, but choosing to compete in recruiting and on the field against the best of the best says a lot about a man that wants to test himself and prove himself in a place where college football is king.

Harsin is betting on himself and now he’ll get the chance to turn Auburn from pretender and sometimes contender into a program that competes for championships on a more consistent basis.