AUBURN | Auburn will have to replace Tank Bigsby, who ends his career 7th in program history with 2,897 rushing yards.

But rinsing junior Jarquez Hunter has served as Bigsby’s understudy for two years and should be ready to step in as the starter.

Below is a look at what’s remaining of the Tigers’ running backs, what help is already on the way and what’s needed in the remainder of the 2023 class and transfer portal.