AUBURN | Auburn will have to replace Tank Bigsby, who ends his career 7th in program history with 2,897 rushing yards.
But rinsing junior Jarquez Hunter has served as Bigsby’s understudy for two years and should be ready to step in as the starter.
Below is a look at what’s remaining of the Tigers’ running backs, what help is already on the way and what’s needed in the remainder of the 2023 class and transfer portal.
RETURNING (3): Hunter will lead the group after rushing for 1,268 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He’s also a threat in the passing game with 29 receptions for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Damari Alston served as the No. 3 running back as a true freshman last season gaining 85 yards on 14 carries. He should have a much bigger role in 2023. Sean Jackson, a former walk-on, has 12 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown over the past two seasons.
INCOMING (1): Jeremiah Cobb, the highest-rated commitment in the 2023 class, is expected to sign with the Tigers Feb. 1. He’ll have an opportunity to contribute right away with his explosive running ability and he’ll bring another pass catcher to the backfield.
NEEDS (1): Auburn is looking to add one more running back via the portal or the 2023 class with former Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson an early target.