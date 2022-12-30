Below is a look at what’s remaining of the Tigers’ defensive line, what help is already on the way and what’s needed in the remainder of the 2023 class and transfer portal.

The group should be led by an experienced senior and a former junior college transfer that was finally coming into his own at the end of last season..

AUBURN | Auburn’s defensive line will have to replace a key playmaker in Colby Wooden, but does return several veterans with some immediate help also coming from the 2023 class.

RETURNING (6): Assuming he doesn’t declare for the NFL Draft between now and Jan.16, senior Marcus Harris will return for his third season as a starter. Junior Jayson Jones is also back as the starter at noseguard and junior Jeffrey M’Ba could step in for Wooden at defensive end. He played his best game at Mississippi State Nov. 5 with a sack and a forced fumble.

Junior Zykeivous Walker is a wildcard of the bunch. He played a lot as a true freshman in 2020 but has seen his snaps decrease over the last couple of seasons, leaving the team and declaring for the transfer portal in October before changing his mind and returning. A healthy Walker could be a key rotational piece at defensive tackle or noseguard.

Two more returning players are sophomore Tobechi Okoli, who didn’t play last season; and Enyce Sledge, who redshirted as a true freshman last fall.

INCOMING (4-5): Auburn signed four players in the early period including JUCO standout Quientrail Jamison-Travis. The NJCAA first team All-American totaled 45 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks last season. One or two of AU’s high school signees could help out right away. Darron Reed, who AU flipped from LSU, projects as a defensive end while Wilky Denaud could get an early look at edge before growing into an end or tackle. Stephen Johnson, an Arkansas flip, is likely a future noseguard. The Tigers also added Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister, who is expected to play Jack linebacker but could also help out at defensive end.

NEEDS (2-3): Auburn could use some more immediate help along the defensive front including a noseguard to compete with Jones for the starting position along with a versatile pass rusher that could play defensive end or shift to defensive tackle on passing downs, much like Wooden. Expect the Tigers to continue to monitor the transfer portal for assistance. Both Harris and Jones are former transfers.

