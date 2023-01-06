What’s left: CB/N
AUBURN | Much like safety, Auburn’s cornerback and nickel positions should be loaded with experience and depth going into 2023.
The starters at both cornerback positions and nickel are scheduled to return along with most of the key backups.
Below is a look at what’s remaining of the Tigers’ cornerbacks and nickels, what help is already on the way and what’s needed in the remainder of the 2023 class and transfer portal.
RETURNING (5-7): Graduate Nehemiah Pritchett and senior D.J. James are both returning as starting cornerbacks. Pritchett returns with 31 career starts while James started 10 games for the Tigers last fall after transferring from Oregon. Pritchett and James led AU with eight pass breakups apiece. Also back is nickel Keionte Scott, who started nine games last season after signing out of junior college. Key backups returning include senior Jaylin Simpson, who finished the season as a starting safety, junior Donovan Kaufman, who has started at both nickel and safety, sophomore J.D. Rhym and redshirt freshman Austin Ausberry.
INCOMING (3): Led by Zac Etheridge, Auburn signed another talented class of high school defensive backs including Kayin Lee, a late flip from Ohio State, Colton Hood, the nephew of former AU defensive back Rod Hood, and J.C. Hart.
NEEDS (1): Etheridge is looking to add one more prep cornerback in the class and could add another on Saturday when 4-star Tyler Scott from Pebblebrook in Mableton, Ga., announces his decision.
