Auburn made major movement in its class rankings today. The Tigers officially signed 18 players Wednesday, with a couple of program-changing flips along the way. They're now sitting at No. 16 nationally in the Rivals 2023 team rankings. Coach Hugh Freeze held a press conference discussing Auburn's class and spoke on each of the signees. Here's what the first-year head coach had to say:

Jacorious Hart, ATH, Loachapoka, Ala. "You think about JC Hart here locally, who's a 4-3 kid who stayed strong with us. I'm really not sure if this guy plays DB or receiver. He's dynamic with the ball in his hands. I'm kind of anxious to get [him] here and see."

Colton Hood, CB, McDonough, Ga. "An Auburn legacy guy we were able to flip from Michigan State. He in turn helped us. Wonderful mother and father: Crystal and Benji."

Kayin Lee, CB, Ellenwood, Ga., "What a big-time get there. What a football player he is, flipping him from Ohio State and out of Georgia. Mylin was an incredible dad to get to know, and just an incredible job by Zac [Etheridge] holding us in that one and getting us to the finish line along with [Wesley] McGriff and everyone else."

Darron Reed, DE, Columbus, Ga. "I think this guy's going to be a heck of a player. Loved -- one of my favorite home visits there. Just being there in that home -- I don't want to hurt anybody's feelings but that may be the best meal we've had. I really love that kid, and he loves Auburn."

Quientrail Jamison-Travis, DT, Iowa Western C.C. I have no idea -- [Jeremy Garrett] did all of this by himself, I can't say I helped him much at all except telling him this guy looks good on film and is electric and dynamic. And we need big fellas that can run like him. I think that's a big get for him to help us on the interior."

Stephen Johnson, DT, Fayetteville, Ga. "Another kid that was committed to an in-conference school. They just fell in love with Auburn on the visit. We need big bodies, and this kid's a big body, for sure."

Wilky Denaud, EDGE, Fort Pierce, Fla. "Man, what a family. Just another edge guy that I think’s going to be an outstanding player."

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Highland Home, Ala. "Man, what a battle. Probably spent more time on this one than any. Just loved this kid, loved his family and, man, just so thrilled that they decided to trust in the vision here and to join us."

Elijah McAllister, EDGE, Rumson, N.J., Vanderbilt "A two-time team captain in this conference at another school. Excited to have him. I think he’s going to bring some maturity to that side of the ball, some leadership for these young guys who I think are incredibly talented."



Brenton Williams, EDGE, Opelika, Ala. "Another edge guy. Some of these edge guys I hope grow into being like four-I’s also in time. But I just love their dynamic ability."

Connor Lew, C, Kennesaw, Ga. "One of the best centers in America out of high school. That was a hard task there to convince them that this vision here and the stability now, he was ready to come. It took us a little while but he and his family came on another visit, which they’re allowed to do, and it was awesome to get them."

Bradyn Joiner, C, Auburn, Ala. "One of the most solid guys since we got here, and just helped us recruit all the way through. Wonderful family. Hailey’s—All of them just love Auburn, and I’m so glad we got them."

Tyler Johnson, OL, Natchitoches, La. "We think this guy’s going to be, in time — I don’t think he’s ready-made — but he is exactly what you’re looking for in an offensive tackle. Out of Louisiana and we were able to get him and hopefully we will develop him into being a two, three-year starter when he gets in our program here."

Izavion Miller, OL, Mississippi Southwest, C.C. "You’re going to love this kid. He brings joy around him. Jake [Thornton] and Joe [Bernardi] did an incredible job of winning that battle and recruiting him against other SEC programs. He’s a guy that we need to play right away. We’re excited to have him too."

Clay Wedin, OL, Tampa, Fla. "One of those in the Connor Lew mold that’s going to be an Auburn man and I think in time play a lot of football for us. Excited to get those high school offensive linemen.

Hank Brown, QB, Nashville, Tenn. "I’m big on not signing a quarterback that I haven’t seen throw. I’m very uncomfortable about that. And I’ve witnessed this guy make every single throw that you need to make. And he is a heck of a guy, great family, and is going to be a great addition to our locker room and leadership and see how he competes to throw the football, because he really has an NFL arm. I’ve witnessed it with my own eyes."

Terrance Love, S, Fairburn, Ga. "Solid, solid family, man. Stephanie and Princeton, they’re an Auburn family through and through. Stayed strong with us. One of those big safeties you need in this league that can come down and be physical."