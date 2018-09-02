AUBURN — Auburn's defense holds itself to a higher standard than most.

Many defenses would hold a Week 1 opponent — the No. 6-ranked team in the country — and be satisfied. They'd look back fondly at the all-out blitz on fourth-and-16 and give themselves a collective pat on the back for stepping up in big moments.

But that's not how Auburn's defense is wired. Something can always be better.

"I feel like we only performed decent," Derrick Brown said after the win Saturday. "We hold ourselves to a standard of a shutout. That's our standard. We've got to get back to playing that caliber of football."

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele referenced that standard Sunday during his weekly press conference. He spoke more specifically about the standard of not giving up touchdowns in the red zone, which the Tigers did fairly successfully Saturday.

But in doing so, he conceded that — despite only allowing only one touchdown in six red-zone appearances — Auburn spent too much time defending Washington in the red zone.

"Obviously when you're there six times, that's a few too many times," Steele said.

It was the work the Tigers did between the 20s that caused Steele the most headache.

That was a combination of a few factors, in Steele's mind.

Auburn had too many penalties — that much was obvious. Steele joked it was the first time in his 39-year coaching career that he'd seen an umpire call pass interference. Nonetheless, Steele outlined Auburn's goal to be the "least penalized team in the league" and there were things that needed to be cleared up.

But Steele's biggest wish for improvement, as would be expected, centered around the cornerbacks.

Steele applauded Washington quarterback Jake Browning's innate accuracy, citing him as potentially the most accurate returning quarterback in college football. He wasn't so worried with how his defensive backs Jamel Dean, Noah Igbinoghene, Jordan Peters and Javaris Davis played at the site of the catch.

He's more fixated on those defensive backs being more detail-oriented at the line of scrimmage.

"Obviously if you catch seven balls for 130, I mean that’s a little bit more than you want. We had good coverage on [Washington receiver Aaron Fuller] a lot of times. A lot of times had good coverage on him. Then we had a couple times where the quarterback really delivered a very, very, very catchable ball and hard to defend," Steele said. "Then we had some things where the issue, and everybody wants to talk about the top end of it, the issue on those, every single one of them except one, every one of them but one, the issue occurred in the first three steps of the down, not on the back end. If you don’t win the first three steps of the down, it’s hard to play the back end. You let things get out on top of you not you’re in a foot race."