What a day for T.J.

“It was amazing,” said Finley. “The fanbase is such a vital piece of our team, and they come out every Saturday and they support us. To have them there with me was a very good experience for me personally. I think the team, as a whole, loves it as well.”

It was quite a performance and quite a day for T.J. Finley.

AUBURN | It started with him watching from the sidelines. It ended with him and Aubie leading the student section in a postgame celebration

Finley stepped in for Bo Nix at quarterback late in the third quarter with Auburn trailing Georgia State 24-19 and struggling to do much of anything on offense.

He led the Tigers on four drives — one that ended on a missed field goal, a 3-and-out, one that ended with a fumble in the red zone and a final one that covered 98 yards and resulted in a thrilling touchdown that came on 4th down with 45 seconds remaining.

Finley started the final drive by telling his teammates, “Let’s do it. Let’s have a 98-yard touchdown drive. It was simple as that. I told everybody to do their job. They told me, ‘T.J., we got you.’ I told them, ‘I got y’all.’ It was as simple as that. We got together and we got the job done.”

The drive ended with Finley stepping up in the pocket to avoid two blitzing players and find Shedrick Jackson from 10 yards out for the game-winning score.

“I saw some pressure coming from the left side; I’ve never done this before, but I spun off the tackle and Shed did an amazing job coming open and catching the ball and coming down with it,” said Finley.

Finley connected with Kobe Hudson for a 2-point conversion and Smoke Monday returned an interception for a touchdown to give AU the final margin of 34-24.

The question now moves ahead to whether or not Finley will be the starter at LSU next Saturday. He started five games for LSU last fall before transferring to AU in the offseason.

“I just want to focus on being the best teammate I can be,” said Finley. “I came in—unfortunate situation, but I came in at halftime, and like I said earlier, I just did my job. So, from here on out, I want to focus on being a better teammate to my guys and make sure they know I got their backs no matter what happens.

“And the same thing with Bo; I talked to him before I came in here, and I told him, ‘Look, whatever happens, I got your back.’ That’s all. I just want to be a better teammate to my players—to my teammates.”

Auburn plays at LSU next Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.