Chance Westry and Yohan Traore plan on entering the transfer portal after just one season at Auburn, AuburnSports.com confirmed on Tuesday.

A 4-star point guard out of Chandler, Ariz., Westry'ss freshman season was plagued with injuries that stemmed from high school. The 6-foot-6 guard underwent surgery in October, returning on November 15 against Winthrop. Westry showed some promise, putting up a season-high eight points against Colgate.

The No. 36 player in the 2022 signing class per Rivals, Westry was officially shut down after playing in just one minute in a loss to Georgia on January 4. He will be a redshirt freshman next season.