Westry, Traore plan to hit transfer portal
Chance Westry and Yohan Traore plan on entering the transfer portal after just one season at Auburn, AuburnSports.com confirmed on Tuesday.
A 4-star point guard out of Chandler, Ariz., Westry'ss freshman season was plagued with injuries that stemmed from high school. The 6-foot-6 guard underwent surgery in October, returning on November 15 against Winthrop. Westry showed some promise, putting up a season-high eight points against Colgate.
The No. 36 player in the 2022 signing class per Rivals, Westry was officially shut down after playing in just one minute in a loss to Georgia on January 4. He will be a redshirt freshman next season.
Before surgery, Westry was set to be a starter for Bruce Pearl's squad after showing his skills during the preseason trip to Israel.
"He separated himself from our guards," Pearl said on October 20. "He was going to be a starter somewhere — whether at 1, 2 or 3. I'm not really sure which one because he gave us great versatility."
In 11 games for the Tigers, Westry averaged 2.5 points, 0.7 rebounds and an assist.
Traore, a 5-star power forward out of Glendale, Ariz., was the No. 19 player in the 2022 class. In 25 games, he averaged 2.1 points, 1.4 rebounds on 40 percent shooting from the floor. He confirmed his entrance into the transfer portal on Instagram.